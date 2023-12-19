(Alliance News) - Eurotech Spa on Tuesday unveiled Everyware GreenEdge, a software solution designed to address typical challenges that occur during the onboarding and management of large-scale Edge Internet of Things devices.

These challenges, the company points out, "include time-consuming errors, security vulnerabilities, inconsistent data, and, ultimately, unmanageable IoT devices that are not securely credentialed."

With Everyware GreenEdge, "customers can easily register edge devices with just a few device clicks and establish connection to Amazon Web Services, unlocking full suite access to AWS services, including AWS IoT Analytics."

"We are incredibly proud to make our integrated offering available in AWS Marketplace, combining our 30 years of edge experience with the broad IoT portfolio and global reach AWS provides," says Paul Chawla, CEO of Eurotech.

Eurotech's stock closed 0.7 percent in the red Monday at EUR2.28 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.