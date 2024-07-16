EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: EuroTeleSites AG / Release of Financial Reports
EuroTeleSites AG: Release of a Financial report

16.07.2024 / 19:11 CET/CEST
EuroTeleSites AG hereby announces that the Financial report (half-year) is immediately available under the following internet address:

Report Type: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG

Language: German
Address: https://eurotelesites.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/7/2024/07/EuroTeleSites-HJ1-2024-Bericht_de.pdf

Language: English
Address: https://eurotelesites.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/7/2024/07/EuroTeleSites-HY1-2024-Report_en.pdf

16.07.2024 CET/CEST

Language: English
Company: EuroTeleSites AG
Lassallestraße 9
1020 Wien
Austria
Internet: eurotelesites.com

 
