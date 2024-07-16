EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: EuroTeleSites AG
EuroTeleSites AG hereby announces that the Financial report (half-year) is immediately available under the following internet address:
Report Type: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG
Language: German
Address: https://eurotelesites.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/7/2024/07/EuroTeleSites-HJ1-2024-Bericht_de.pdf
Language: English
Address: https://eurotelesites.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/7/2024/07/EuroTeleSites-HY1-2024-Report_en.pdf
16.07.2024 CET/CEST
