Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.02.2024 / 14:11 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Ivo
Last name(s): Ivanovski

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
EuroTeleSites AG

b) LEI
5299007TJV9W1OY91Y28 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: AT000000ETS9

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
3.80 EUR 2631.00 Units

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
3.8000 EUR 2631.0000 Units

e) Date of the transaction
14/02/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Vienna Stock Exchange
MIC: XWBO


16.02.2024 CET/CEST

Language: English
Company: EuroTeleSites AG
Lassallestraße 9
1020 Wien
Austria
Internet: eurotelesites.com

 
89671  16.02.2024 CET/CEST

