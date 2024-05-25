Eurotex Industries and Exports Limited announced the appointment of Smt. Vrushali Viraj Mhatre as an Additional and Independent Director of the Company for period of five consecutive years up to 21st March, 2029. A Qualified CMA having expertise in Strategic Management.
Eurotex Industries and Exports Limited
Equities
EUROTEXIND
INE022C01012
Textiles & Leather Goods
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|14 INR
|+1.08%
|+10.24%
|+18.64%
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+18.64%
|1.47M
|+33.86%
|8.06B
|-2.91%
|3.3B
|+4.27%
|2.28B
|+23.50%
|2.38B
|+4.04%
|2.22B
|+14.63%
|1.88B
|+29.21%
|1.78B
|+13.70%
|1.79B
|-1.20%
|1.68B
- Stock Market
- Equities
- EUROTEXIND Stock
- News Eurotex Industries and Exports Limited
- Eurotex Industries and Exports Limited Appoints Vrushali Viraj Mhatre as an Additional and Independent Director