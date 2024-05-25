Eurotex Industries and Exports Limited is an India-based vertically integrated textile company. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing cotton yarn and knitted fabric. The Company manufactures various types of cotton yarns, such as auto coned yarns, compact yarns, gassed yarns, two-for-one (TFO) knotless knitting/weaving yarns and soft precision wound yarns. The Company manufactures a range of combed cotton yarn counts ranging from 20s to 120s, which are used for knitting, weaving, dyeing, and processing. The Company knits fabrics in various structures, such as single jersey in 28 gauge (gg) and 30-inch diameters (dia), single jersey in 24 gg and 30-inch dia, interlock in 24 gg and 30-inch dia, interlock in 24 gg and 34-inch dia, and rib in 18 gg and 30-inch dia. The Company also produces single jersey pique fabric. The Company's production facilities and all other assets are located in India.