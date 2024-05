Yevrotrans PAO, formerly known as Yevrotrans AO, is a Russia-based company. The Company's main activities, are: retail sale of gasoline and diesel fuel at gas stations; retail sale of fuel through a Mobile application and Fuel cards through its own network and networks of gas stations of partners; retail in supermarkets at gas stations. Yevrotrans PAO also specializes in the activity of cafes and fast food zones at the gas station using its own Kitchen Factory, it provides catering services through a chain of restaurants at the gas station. The Company also offers fast charging services for electric vehicles through a network of electric charging stations. Yevrotrans PAO operates in Moscow and the Moscow region.