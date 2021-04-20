Log in
    EKT   ES0105075008

EUSKALTEL, S.A.

(EKT)
Euskaltel S A : OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION Financial adviser mandate.

04/20/2021 | 04:04am EDT
Pursuant to article 228 of the rewritten text of the Spanish Securities Market Act, approved by Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015 of 23 October, Euskaltel, S.A. (hereinafter "Euskaltel" or the "Company"), hereby communicates the following

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

Following the inside information notice dated 29 March 2021 regarding the announcement of a takeover bid for all the shares in Euskaltel (the "Takeover") launched by Kaixo Telecom, S.A.U. (the "Offeror"), wholly owned by Masmovil Ibercom, S.A.U., we hereby inform you that the Company has engaged J.P. Morgan AG as financial adviser of Euskaltel, including rendering an additional fairness opinion of the consideration to be paid, if applicable, by the Offeror to Euskaltel's shareholders in connection with the Takeover.

Derio, 19 April 2021

EUSKALTEL, S.A.

Mr. José Ortiz Martínez

Secretary non-member of the Board of Directors

Disclaimer

Euskaltel SA published this content on 20 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2021 08:03:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
