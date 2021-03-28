Log in
EUSKALTEL, S.A.

Euskaltel S A : Spain's Masmovil launches friendly takeover bid for Euskaltel

03/28/2021
MADRID (Reuters) - Spain's Masmovil announced on Sunday a friendly takeover bid for rival telecoms firm Euskaltel worth nearly 2 billion euros ($2.4 billion).

Masmovil said in a statement to Spain's CNMV stock market supervisor that it had the agreement of shareholders who hold 52.32% of the capital for the bid, which would see it pay 11.17 euros per share in cash.

That represents a premium of 26.8% on the average price of the shares over the past six months, Masmovil said. The offer is a 16.48% premium compared with Friday's closing price.

"Therefore, the maximum amount to be disbursed by the Masmovil group is close to 2 billion euros," the company said.

Masmovil said in the statement that its offer was conditional on achieving the acceptance of at least 75% plus one share of the capital and obtaining all appropriate competition and regulatory authorisations.

"Masmovil and Euskaltel together form a solid and complementary industrial project," it said.

"The operation will accelerate the investments in infrastructures that are necessary in the current context and that will benefit Spanish consumers," Masmovil said, adding it would maintain the Euskaltel, R, Telecable and Virgin brands.

It also said, without giving details, that it would maintain employment at those companies.

In documents it sent to the CNMV, Masmovil said it approached the board of Euskaltel on March 15 with an offer to buy the company. The board of directors of Euskaltel "agreed on 17 March 2021 to consider the offer friendly and attractive," the document said.

On Sunday, the document said, Masmovil and Euskaltel entered into an agreement in which they formalised the various arrangements reached in relation to the takeover bid.

Euskaltel declined to comment.

($1 = 0.8481 euros)

(Reporting by Jessica Jones and Jesus Aguado; Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Peter Cooney)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 735 M 867 M 867 M
Net income 2021 74,5 M 87,8 M 87,8 M
Net Debt 2021 1 443 M 1 701 M 1 701 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,7x
Yield 2021 3,26%
Capitalization 1 712 M 2 019 M 2 018 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,29x
EV / Sales 2022 3,87x
Nbr of Employees 583
Free-Float 38,2%
Chart EUSKALTEL, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Euskaltel, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EUSKALTEL, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 9,81 €
Last Close Price 9,59 €
Spread / Highest target 19,9%
Spread / Average Target 2,32%
Spread / Lowest Target -47,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
José Miguel García Fernández Chief Executive Officer & Director
Angel Olabuenaga Chief Financial Officer
Xabier Gotzon Iturbe Otaegi Non-Executive Chairman
Norberto Ojinaga Chief Technology Officer & Network Datacentre
Jesús Pérez Iglesias Chief Information Officer & Head-Systems
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EUSKALTEL, S.A.9.60%1 915
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-2.33%230 247
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-4.50%121 082
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION12.30%94 533
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG12.60%94 105
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY11.32%62 726
