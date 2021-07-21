Log in
    EKT   ES0105075008

EUSKALTEL, S.A.

(EKT)
  Report
Spain's telecom operators to observe siesta truce for commercial calls

07/21/2021 | 11:37am EDT
MADRID (Reuters) - Siesta has always been a serious matter in Spain. Telecom operators have just acknowledged that by agreeing not to poach each other's clients for an hour after the famously late Spanish lunch.

The new code of ethics signed by telecom operators, including Telefonica, Vodafone and Orange, which updates a 2010 version, said all operators are committed to give clients time to rest by not placing commercial calls between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Spaniards traditionally lunch between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

They also intend to delay to 10 a.m, from 9 a.m., the starting time to call potential clients with new offers.

The measure will be in place from January 2022 at the latest, according to a joint statement signed by the five main telecom operators of the country, and will be open to others.

"We telecommunication operators all through the years have adapted our actions to consumers' habits," said Jean-Francois Fallacher, chief executive of the local unit of Orange, in the statement.

Spanish operators - squeezed by years of vanishing margins and high costs as they race to provide a new generation of mobile services - have engaged in aggressive campaigns to capture clients from rivals.

With the new code of ethics, clients cannot be bothered after 9 p.m during the weekdays. Weekends and bank holidays are also off limits.

The operators committed to calling a given number no more than three times a month if the client does not pick up and to wait three months before calling again if a client rejects an offer.

(Reporting by Emma Pinedo; editing by Inti Landauro and Bernadette Baum)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EUSKALTEL, S.A. 0.00% 10.96 Delayed Quote.25.26%
ORANGE 1.25% 9.485 Real-time Quote.-3.76%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC 1.76% 115.34 Delayed Quote.-6.28%
Financials
Sales 2021 739 M 869 M 869 M
Net income 2021 70,5 M 83,0 M 83,0 M
Net Debt 2021 1 445 M 1 700 M 1 700 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,1x
Yield 2021 3,10%
Capitalization 1 956 M 2 302 M 2 301 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,61x
EV / Sales 2022 4,20x
Nbr of Employees 583
Free-Float 35,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
José Miguel García Fernández Chief Executive Officer & Director
Angel Olabuenaga Chief Financial Officer
Xabier Gotzon Iturbe Otaegi Non-Executive Chairman
Norberto Ojinaga Chief Technology Officer & Network Datacentre
Jesús Pérez Iglesias Chief Information Officer & Head-Systems
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EUSKALTEL, S.A.25.26%2 336
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-4.95%233 417
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.8.65%136 083
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED9.05%130 586
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG17.25%101 282
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION8.32%94 734