    ETL   FR0010221234

EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS

(ETL)
EU states agree on need to build own satellite constellation

02/16/2022 | 01:30pm EST
PARIS, Feb 16 (Reuters) - European Union ministers, meeting on space policy in Toulouse, on Wednesday agreed that the bloc needed an autonomous satellite constellation infrastructure for high-speed internet access, France's Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said.

"This is probably the most important achievement of today's meeting," Le Maire told a news conference after the meeting.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who spoke at the event, said that bundling efforts to build up a satellite constellation independently from more advanced projects like Elon Musk's SpaceX was for Europe was a "matter of sovereignty".

Although they only make up a tiny fraction of today's internet traffic, which still overwhelmingly depends on a network of undersea fiber-optic cables, constellations of satellites working together are seen by some analysts as a potential technology revolution in the mid-term future.

"Europe must take its place when it comes to constellations", said Macron.

"Constellations will be at the heart of our existence, of our lives", the president added, citing the future use of satellite-powered high speed internet in sectors like autonomous driving, emergency services or maritime transport.

"Who can imagine that, because we don't have our own European constellation, we would decide de facto to hand over our health or traffic data to other powers, to actors which (...) can't be governed by European law", Macron said.

Macron said that Europe needed "to act urgently" in order to catch up with foreign powers like the United Stated, China and Russia. (Reporting by Tassilo Hummel, Editing by Jane Merriman, William Maclean)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 146 M 1 302 M 1 302 M
Net income 2022 285 M 324 M 324 M
Net Debt 2022 2 812 M 3 195 M 3 195 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,20x
Yield 2022 8,32%
Capitalization 2 621 M 2 979 M 2 978 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,74x
EV / Sales 2023 4,60x
Nbr of Employees 1 132
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS
Duration : Period :
Eutelsat Communications Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 11,39 €
Average target price 12,40 €
Spread / Average Target 8,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eva Merete Søfelde Berneke Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sandrine Téran Chief Financial & Information Technology Officer
Dominique Marie P. DHinnin Chairman
Pascal Homsy Chief Technical Officer
Ross McInnes Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS6.06%2 978
CHINA SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS CO., LTD.-8.13%8 392
IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC.-13.42%4 726
SES S.A.7.11%3 744
GLOBALSTAR, INC.-9.48%1 883
THAICOM PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-10.62%352