The Annual Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Eutelsat Communications, held on November 23, 2023, approved all the proposed resolutions.
The Meeting notably approved the financial statements, the remuneration of corporate officers and the remuneration policy, and the authorization for the Board of Directors to purchase shares in the company and, if necessary, to cancel them.
The Board of Directors comprises 15 members, 53% of whom are women and 67% independent.
The results of the vote on all resolutions will be available on the company's website.
November 24, 2023 at 02:20 am EST
