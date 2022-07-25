Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Eutelsat Communications
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ETL   FR0010221234

EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS

(ETL)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03:12 2022-07-25 am EDT
9.520 EUR   -8.72%
02:57aFrance's Eutelsat in talks over possible merger with UK satellite operator OneWeb
RE
02:54aEUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS : Clarification from eutelsat communications
PU
01:31aFrench satellite firm Eutelsat poised to snap up rival Oneweb
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Eutelsat Communications : CLARIFICATION FROM EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS

07/25/2022 | 02:54am EDT
Paris, 25 July 2022 - Following recent market rumors, Eutelsat Communications (Euronext Paris: ETL) confirms that it has engaged in discussions with its co-shareholders in OneWeb regarding a potential all-share combination to create a global leader in Connectivity with complementary GEO/LEO activities.

The combined entity would be the first multi-orbit satellite operator offering integrated GEO and LEO solutions and would be uniquely positioned to address a booming ~$16bn (2030) Satellite Connectivity market. OneWeb is one of the two only global LEO networks and has experienced strong momentum over recent months, with service expected to be fully deployed in 2023.

The transaction would represent a logical next step in the successful partnership between Eutelsat and OneWeb, started with Eutelsat's equity investment in OneWeb in April 2021 and deepened with the Global Distribution Agreement announced in March 2022. Eutelsat currently holds 23% of OneWeb's share capital, alongside a consortium of high-profile public and private investors.

Under the terms of the transaction being discussed, Eutelsat and OneWeb shareholders would each hold 50% of the combined group's shares.

The transaction would be structured as a contribution by OneWeb's shareholders of their stake in OneWeb to Eutelsat in exchange for newly issued Eutelsat shares. Any combination would be subject to, among other conditions, approval by the requisite majority of Eutelsat shareholders and receipt of all relevant antitrust and regulatory (including foreign investment) approvals.

There can be no assurance that these discussions will result in any agreement. Eutelsat will inform the market as soon as soon as there are any new developments.

Disclaimer

Eutelsat Communications SA published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 06:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 146 M 1 172 M 1 172 M
Net income 2022 320 M 327 M 327 M
Net Debt 2022 2 960 M 3 026 M 3 026 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,23x
Yield 2022 9,03%
Capitalization 2 402 M 2 455 M 2 455 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,68x
EV / Sales 2023 4,44x
Nbr of Employees 1 132
Free-Float 99,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 10,43 €
Average target price 11,98 €
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
Managers and Directors
Eva Merete Søfelde Berneke Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sandrine Téran Chief Financial & Information Technology Officer
Dominique Marie P. DHinnin Chairman
Pascal Homsy Chief Technical Officer
Ross McInnes Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS-2.84%2 455
IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC.-4.65%5 039
SES S.A.12.28%3 524
GLOBALSTAR, INC.18.97%2 357
AL YAH SATELLITE COMMUNICATION COMPANY PJSC-6.93%1 694
THAICOM PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-23.89%257