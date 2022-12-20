Advanced search
    ETL   FR0010221234

EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS

(ETL)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:03 2022-12-20 am EST
6.965 EUR   +1.53%
09:49aEutelsat Communications : Document AMF CP. 2022E876930
PU
12/19Eutelsat Communications : Document AMF CP. 2022E876802
PU
12/16Eutelsat Communications : Document AMF CP. 2022E876536
PU
Eutelsat Communications : Document AMF CP. 2022E876927

12/20/2022 | 09:49am EST
Date Created Title Type Company Link
2022-12-20T00:00:00 2022-12-20T15:40:23.06 Declarations Document VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT Link
2022-12-20T00:00:00 2022-12-20T15:38:23.783 Declarations Document ORANGE Link
2022-12-20T00:00:00 2022-12-20T15:38:23.08 AutresDocuments Document SOMFY SA Link
null 2022-12-20T15:34:29.763 PasseportIn Depot ROYAL BANK OF CANADA Link
2022-12-20T00:00:00 2022-12-20T15:34:27.807 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUROAPI Link
2022-12-20T00:00:00 2022-12-20T15:34:27.143 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2022-12-20T00:00:00 2022-12-20T15:34:26.483 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ALSTOM Link
2022-12-20T00:00:00 2022-12-20T15:34:25.79 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-12-20T00:00:00 2022-12-20T15:34:25.067 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2022-12-20T00:00:00 2022-12-20T15:34:24.42 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALLOUREC Link
2022-12-20T00:00:00 2022-12-20T15:34:23.757 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-12-20T00:00:00 2022-12-20T15:34:23.053 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2022-12-20T00:00:00 2022-12-20T15:32:34.367 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALEO Link
2022-12-20T00:00:00 2022-12-20T15:32:33.683 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ELIOR GROUP Link
2022-12-20T00:00:00 2022-12-20T15:32:33.04 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document MC PHY ENERGY Link
2022-12-20T00:00:00 2022-12-20T15:32:32.37 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALEO Link
null 2022-12-20T15:32:31.727 PasseportIn Depot COOPERATIEVE RABOBANK U.A Link
2022-12-20T00:00:00 2022-12-20T15:32:29.7 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS Link
2022-12-20T00:00:00 2022-12-20T15:32:29.027 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS Link
2022-12-20T00:00:00 2022-12-20T15:32:28.383 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS Link
null 2022-12-20T15:30:23.25 PasseportIn Depot RAYDIUS GMBH Link
null 2022-12-20T15:28:23.107 PasseportIn Depot ALDBURG PUBLIC S.A Link
null 2022-12-20T15:26:23.147 PasseportIn Depot VALOUR STRUCTURED PRODUCTS INC Link
null 2022-12-20T15:22:23.187 PasseportIn Depot CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS FUNDING LUXEMBOURG S.C.A. Link
null 2022-12-20T15:12:23.327 PasseportIn Depot WISDOMTREE COMMODITY SECURITIES LIMITED Link
2022-12-20T00:00:00 2022-12-20T14:42:23.027 Declarations Document VIVENDI Link
null 2022-12-20T14:40:23.053 NotesEtAutresInformations Depot ATARI Link
null 2022-12-20T12:28:23.15 PasseportIn Depot HANETF ETC SECURITIES PLC Link
null 2022-12-20T12:26:23.187 PasseportIn Depot UNICREDIT BANK AG Link
null 2022-12-20T12:22:24.76 PasseportIn Depot VONTOBEL FINANCIAL PRODUCTS GMBH Link
null 2022-12-20T12:20:25.77 PasseportIn Depot CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS FUNDING LUXEMBOURG S.C.A. Link
null 2022-12-20T12:16:24.773 PasseportIn Depot BBVA GLOBAL MARKETS B.V. Link
null 2022-12-20T12:06:23.23 Prospectus Approbation SOCIETE GENERALE Link
null 2022-12-20T12:04:23.4 DocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot BLEECKER Link
2022-12-20T00:00:00 2022-12-20T11:40:23.103 DeclarationAchatVente Document OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE Link
2022-12-20T00:00:00 2022-12-20T10:52:23.1 DeclarationAchatVente Document UNION FINANCIERE DE FRANCE BANQUE Link
2022-12-20T00:00:00 2022-12-20T10:50:27.47 Declarations Document ELECTRICITE ET EAUX DE MADAGASCAR Link
2022-12-20T00:00:00 2022-12-20T10:50:26.807 DeclarationAchatVente Document OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE Link
2022-12-20T00:00:00 2022-12-20T10:50:26.133 DeclarationAchatVente Document OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE Link
2022-12-20T00:00:00 2022-12-20T10:50:25.49 DeclarationAchatVente Document ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE Link
2022-12-20T00:00:00 2022-12-20T10:50:24.81 DeclarationAchatVente Document BLUELINEA Link
2022-12-20T00:00:00 2022-12-20T10:50:24.133 DeclarationAchatVente Document ATARI Link
null 2022-12-20T10:44:47.817 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-20T10:39:09.37 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-20T10:33:33.883 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-20T10:27:57.883 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-20T10:20:15.78 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-20T10:14:38.127 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-20T10:08:59.56 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-20T10:08:08.637 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-20T10:07:18.93 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-20T10:06:25.763 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-20T10:04:24.507 undefined Communique CREDIT MUTUEL ARKEA Link
2022-12-19T00:00:00 2022-12-19T18:08:31.937 DeclarationDirigeants Document 2CRSI Link
2022-12-19T00:00:00 2022-12-19T18:08:31.287 DeclarationDirigeants Document EDENRED Link
2022-12-19T00:00:00 2022-12-19T18:08:30.64 DeclarationDirigeants Document GROUPE LDLC Link
2022-12-19T00:00:00 2022-12-19T18:08:29.993 DeclarationDirigeants Document HERMES INTERNATIONAL Link
2022-12-19T00:00:00 2022-12-19T18:08:29.333 DeclarationDirigeants Document LES CONSTRUCTEURS DU BOIS Link
2022-12-19T00:00:00 2022-12-19T18:08:28.65 DeclarationDirigeants Document ASHLER & MANSON Link
2022-12-19T00:00:00 2022-12-19T18:08:27.98 DeclarationDirigeants Document L'OREAL Link
2022-12-19T00:00:00 2022-12-19T18:08:27.303 DeclarationDirigeants Document EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS Link
2022-12-19T00:00:00 2022-12-19T18:08:26.577 DeclarationDirigeants Document OREGE Link
2022-12-19T00:00:00 2022-12-19T18:08:25.907 DeclarationDirigeants Document OSMOZIS Link
2022-12-19T00:00:00 2022-12-19T18:08:25.207 DeclarationDirigeants Document ALD Link
2022-12-19T00:00:00 2022-12-19T18:08:24.513 DeclarationDirigeants Document TIKEHAU CAPITAL Link
2022-12-19T00:00:00 2022-12-19T18:08:23.777 DeclarationDirigeants Document VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT Link
2022-12-19T00:00:00 2022-12-19T18:06:34.297 DeclarationDirigeants Document VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT Link
2022-12-19T00:00:00 2022-12-19T18:06:33.577 DeclarationDirigeants Document VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT Link
2022-12-19T00:00:00 2022-12-19T18:06:32.907 DeclarationDirigeants Document VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT Link
2022-12-19T00:00:00 2022-12-19T18:06:32.203 DeclarationDirigeants Document VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT Link
2022-12-19T00:00:00 2022-12-19T18:06:31.547 DeclarationDirigeants Document VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT Link
2022-12-19T00:00:00 2022-12-19T18:06:30.877 DeclarationDirigeants Document VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT Link
2022-12-19T00:00:00 2022-12-19T18:06:30.17 DeclarationDirigeants Document VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT Link
2022-12-19T00:00:00 2022-12-19T18:06:29.48 DeclarationDirigeants Document CBO TERRITORIA Link
2022-12-19T00:00:00 2022-12-19T18:06:28.813 DeclarationDirigeants Document ONCODESIGN PRECISION MEDICINE S.A. Link
2022-12-19T00:00:00 2022-12-19T18:06:28.15 DeclarationDirigeants Document ONCODESIGN PRECISION MEDICINE S.A. Link
2022-12-19T00:00:00 2022-12-19T18:06:27.453 DeclarationDirigeants Document ONCODESIGN PRECISION MEDICINE S.A. Link
2022-12-19T00:00:00 2022-12-19T18:06:26.717 DeclarationDirigeants Document ONCODESIGN PRECISION MEDICINE S.A. Link
2022-12-19T00:00:00 2022-12-19T18:06:26.007 DeclarationDirigeants Document ESKER Link
2022-12-19T00:00:00 2022-12-19T18:06:25.34 DeclarationDirigeants Document UMALIS GROUP Link
2022-12-19T00:00:00 2022-12-19T18:06:24.667 DeclarationDirigeants Document SOITEC Link
2022-12-19T00:00:00 2022-12-19T18:06:23.93 DeclarationDirigeants Document SOITEC Link
2022-12-19T00:00:00 2022-12-19T18:04:23.643 DeclarationDirigeants Document SOITEC Link
2022-12-19T00:00:00 2022-12-19T16:04:24.37 Declarations Document ORANGE Link
2022-12-19T00:00:00 2022-12-19T16:04:23.64 DeclarationAchatVente Document ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE Link
2022-12-19T00:00:00 2022-12-19T15:40:24.37 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS Link
2022-12-19T00:00:00 2022-12-19T15:40:23.653 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2022-12-19T00:00:00 2022-12-19T15:38:33.393 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2022-12-19T00:00:00 2022-12-19T15:38:32.7 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2022-12-19T00:00:00 2022-12-19T15:38:32.003 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ELIOR GROUP Link
2022-12-19T00:00:00 2022-12-19T15:38:30.68 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUROAPI Link
2022-12-19T00:00:00 2022-12-19T15:38:30.023 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2022-12-19T00:00:00 2022-12-19T15:38:29.347 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ALSTOM Link
2022-12-19T00:00:00 2022-12-19T15:38:28.633 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS Link
2022-12-19T00:00:00 2022-12-19T15:38:27.92 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ELIOR GROUP Link
2022-12-19T00:00:00 2022-12-19T15:38:27.187 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON Link
2022-12-19T00:00:00 2022-12-19T15:38:26.5 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2022-12-19T00:00:00 2022-12-19T15:38:25.797 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document MC PHY ENERGY Link
2022-12-19T00:00:00 2022-12-19T15:38:25.087 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document SOLUTIONS 30 SE Link
2022-12-19T00:00:00 2022-12-19T15:38:23.653 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALEO Link

Disclaimer

Eutelsat Communications SA published this content on 20 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2022 14:48:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS
09:49aEutelsat Communications : Document AMF CP. 2022E876930
PU
12/19Eutelsat Communications : Document AMF CP. 2022E876802
PU
12/16Eutelsat Communications : Document AMF CP. 2022E876536
PU
12/15Eutelsat Communications : Document AMF CP. 2022E876355
PU
12/15Eutelsat Communications : Document AMF CP. 2022E876209
PU
12/14Eutelsat To Stop Broadcasting Three Russian Channels After French TV Regulator's Order
MT
12/14French TV regulator urges Eutelsat to stop broadcasting three Russian channels
RE
12/13Eutelsat Communications : Results of the option to reinvest the dividend in shares
PU
12/13Eutelsat Communications : Document AMF CP. 2022E875945
PU
12/12Eutelsat Communications : Document AMF CP. 2022E875614
PU
Analyst Recommendations on EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS
Financials
Sales 2023 1 155 M 1 225 M 1 225 M
Net income 2023 419 M 445 M 445 M
Net Debt 2023 2 512 M 2 665 M 2 665 M
P/E ratio 2023 3,77x
Yield 2023 13,8%
Capitalization 1 706 M 1 810 M 1 810 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,65x
EV / Sales 2024 3,43x
Nbr of Employees 1 093
Free-Float 94,6%
Chart EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS
Technical analysis trends EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 6,86 €
Average target price 9,94 €
Spread / Average Target 44,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eva Merete Søfelde Berneke Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dominique Marie P. DHinnin Chairman
Pascal Homsy Chief Technical Officer
Ross McInnes Independent Non-Executive Director
Ana Maria García Fau Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS-36.10%1 810
COMCAST CORPORATION-31.47%146 909
IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC.20.25%6 238
SES S.A.-5.74%2 911
GLOBALSTAR, INC.12.07%2 341
AL YAH SATELLITE COMMUNICATION COMPANY-4.38%1 734