  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Eutelsat Communications
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ETL   FR0010221234

EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS

(ETL)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:19:14 2023-01-24 am EST
7.110 EUR   -0.97%
09:49aEutelsat Communications : Document AMF CP. 2023E881403
PU
01/19France's Eutelsat Communications Deactivates West A Satellite After 20 Years
MT
01/19Eutelsat Communications : Document AMF CP. 2023E880800
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Eutelsat Communications : Document AMF CP. 2023E881403

01/24/2023 | 09:49am EST
Attachments

Disclaimer

Eutelsat Communications SA published this content on 24 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2023 14:48:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS
Analyst Recommendations on EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS
Financials
Sales 2023 1 149 M 1 249 M 1 249 M
Net income 2023 418 M 454 M 454 M
Net Debt 2023 2 483 M 2 698 M 2 698 M
P/E ratio 2023 3,96x
Yield 2023 13,1%
Capitalization 1 786 M 1 941 M 1 941 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,71x
EV / Sales 2024 3,42x
Nbr of Employees 1 093
Free-Float 94,6%
Chart EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS
Technical analysis trends EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 7,18 €
Average target price 9,79 €
Spread / Average Target 36,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eva Merete Søfelde Berneke Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christophe Caudrelier Chief Financial Officer
Dominique Marie P. DHinnin Chairman
Pascal Homsy Chief Technical Officer
Esther Gaide Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS3.16%1 941
COMCAST CORPORATION12.58%174 060
IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC.16.44%7 520
SES S.A.15.67%3 386
GLOBALSTAR, INC.-1.50%2 359
AL YAH SATELLITE COMMUNICATION COMPANY4.00%1 727