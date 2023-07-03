Date Created Title Type Company Link
2023-07-03T00:00:00 2023-07-03T15:38:06.367 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document KLEPIERRE Link
2023-07-03T00:00:00 2023-07-03T15:38:05.593 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS Link
2023-07-03T00:00:00 2023-07-03T15:38:04.843 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE Link
2023-07-03T00:00:00 2023-07-03T15:38:04.063 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document RENAULT Link
null 2023-07-03T15:16:07.043 AmendementDocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot CLARANOVA Link
null 2023-07-03T15:12:05.507 DocumentOperation Approbation CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE MUTUEL NORD DE FRANCE Link
null 2023-07-03T15:12:04.383 DocumentOperation Approbation CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE MUTUEL DE LA REUNION Link
null 2023-07-03T15:12:03.19 DocumentOperation Approbation BANQUE POPULAIRE DU SUD Link
null 2023-07-03T15:10:06.317 DocumentOperation Approbation BANQUE POPULAIRE AUVERGNE RHONE ALPES Link
null 2023-07-03T15:10:05.423 DocumentOperation Approbation CAISSE D'EPARGNE ET DE PREVOYANCE ILE DE FRANCE Link
null 2023-07-03T15:10:04.443 DocumentOperation Approbation CAISSE D'EPARGNE ET DE PREVOYANCE COTE D'AZUR Link
null 2023-07-03T15:08:03.217 DocumentOperation Approbation CAISSE D'EPARGNE ET DE PREVOYANCE GRAND EST EUROPE Link
null 2023-07-03T15:06:05.137 DocumentOperation Approbation CAISSE D'EPARGNE ET DE PREVOYANCE RHONE ALPES Link
null 2023-07-03T15:06:04.17 DocumentOperation Approbation CAISSE D'EPARGNE ET DE PREVOYANCE AQUITAINE POITOU CHARENTES Link
null 2023-07-03T15:06:03.19 DocumentOperation Approbation CAISSE D'EPARGNE ET DE PREVOYANCE MIDI-PYRENEES Link
null 2023-07-03T15:04:04.877 Prospectus Approbation LCL EMISSIONS Link
null 2023-07-03T15:04:03.617 Prospectus Approbation BNP PARIBAS Link
null 2023-07-03T15:02:05.413 DocumentOperation Approbation CLARANOVA Link
null 2023-07-03T15:02:04.297 DocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot REMY COINTREAU Link
null 2023-07-03T15:00:04.503 DocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot LEXIBOOK Link
2023-07-03T00:00:00 2023-07-03T13:34:02.97 Declarations Document ROTHSCHILD & CO Link
2023-07-03T00:00:00 2023-07-03T13:30:03.1 Declarations Document CARREFOUR Link
2023-07-03T00:00:00 2023-07-03T11:52:04.147 Declarations Document VILMORIN & CIE Link
2023-07-03T00:00:00 2023-07-03T11:52:03.013 Declarations Document TELEPERFORMANCE Link
2023-07-03T00:00:00 2023-07-03T11:30:03.103 Declarations Document PUBLICIS GROUPE SA Link
2023-07-03T00:00:00 2023-07-03T11:08:03.077 Declarations Document PHAXIAM THERAPEUTICS Link
2023-07-03T00:00:00 2023-07-03T11:00:03.437 Declarations Document LISI Link
2023-07-03T00:00:00 2023-07-03T10:58:02.987 Declarations Document LISI Link
2023-07-03T00:00:00 2023-07-03T10:56:03.043 DeclarationAchatVente Document VILMORIN & CIE Link
2023-07-03T00:00:00 2023-07-03T10:54:03.033 DeclarationAchatVente Document OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE Link
2023-07-03T00:00:00 2023-07-03T10:52:03.133 DeclarationAchatVente Document KEYRUS Link
2023-07-03T00:00:00 2023-07-03T10:50:02.993 DeclarationAchatVente Document BALYO Link
2023-07-03T00:00:00 2023-07-03T09:52:03 PreOffre Document ORAPI Link
2023-07-03T00:00:00 2023-07-03T09:34:04.147 PreOffre Document ESI GROUP Link
null 2023-07-01T10:14:12.48 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2023-07-01T10:14:05.46 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2023-07-01T10:14:02.893 undefined Communique RTE RESEAU DE TRANSPORT D'ELECTRICITE Link
null 2023-07-01T10:12:11.52 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2023-07-01T10:12:04.747 undefined Communique NATIXIS Link
null 2023-07-01T10:10:14.313 undefined Communique SOCIETE NATIONALE SNCF Link
null 2023-07-01T10:10:11.71 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2023-07-01T10:10:09.04 undefined Communique NATIXIS Link
null 2023-07-01T10:08:38.203 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2023-07-01T10:08:35.333 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-07-01T10:08:32.61 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-07-01T10:06:35.263 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-07-01T10:06:32.52 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-07-01T10:06:02.897 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-07-01T10:04:35.45 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-07-01T10:04:32.707 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-07-01T10:04:02.997 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-07-01T10:02:05.753 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS FORTIS FUNDING Link
2023-06-30T00:00:00 2023-06-30T18:06:04.327 DeclarationDirigeants Document CLASQUIN Link
2023-06-30T00:00:00 2023-06-30T18:06:03.55 DeclarationDirigeants Document FREY Link
2023-06-30T00:00:00 2023-06-30T18:06:02.737 DeclarationDirigeants Document LISI Link
2023-06-30T00:00:00 2023-06-30T18:04:06.06 DeclarationDirigeants Document ROCHE BOBOIS SA Link
2023-06-30T00:00:00 2023-06-30T18:04:05.247 DeclarationDirigeants Document ACCOR Link
2023-06-30T00:00:00 2023-06-30T18:04:04.437 DeclarationDirigeants Document ACCOR Link
2023-06-30T00:00:00 2023-06-30T18:04:03.617 DeclarationDirigeants Document KEYRUS Link
2023-06-30T00:00:00 2023-06-30T18:04:02.757 DeclarationDirigeants Document VILMORIN ET CIE Link
2023-06-30T00:00:00 2023-06-30T18:02:09.227 DeclarationDirigeants Document LISI Link
2023-06-30T00:00:00 2023-06-30T18:02:08.453 DeclarationDirigeants Document CGG Link
2023-06-30T00:00:00 2023-06-30T18:02:07.667 DeclarationDirigeants Document COMPAGNIE DE L'ODET Link
2023-06-30T00:00:00 2023-06-30T18:02:06.883 DeclarationDirigeants Document CGG Link
2023-06-30T00:00:00 2023-06-30T18:02:05.767 DeclarationDirigeants Document NETGEM Link
null 2023-06-30T16:02:03.453 Prospectus Approbation BNP PARIBAS Link
null 2023-06-30T16:00:03.293 Prospectus Approbation AMUNDI FINANCE EMISSIONS Link
null 2023-06-30T15:58:03.37 Prospectus Approbation SOCIETE DU GRAND PARIS Link
null 2023-06-30T15:56:03.083 DocumentOperation Approbation SOCIETE NATIONALE SNCF Link
null 2023-06-30T15:50:03.333 DocumentOperation Approbation POXEL Link
null 2023-06-30T15:48:03.23 DocumentOperation Approbation CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE MUTUEL ALPES PROVENCE Link
null 2023-06-30T15:42:05.74 AmendementDocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot POXEL Link
2023-06-30T00:00:00 2023-06-30T15:42:02.803 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2023-06-30T00:00:00 2023-06-30T15:40:05.987 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document SCOR SE Link
2023-06-30T00:00:00 2023-06-30T15:40:05.193 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ELIS Link
2023-06-30T00:00:00 2023-06-30T15:40:04.377 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS Link
2023-06-30T00:00:00 2023-06-30T15:40:02.807 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document AIR FRANCE-KLM Link
2023-06-30T00:00:00 2023-06-30T15:38:06.477 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALEO Link
2023-06-30T00:00:00 2023-06-30T15:38:05.7 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document MERCIALYS Link
2023-06-30T00:00:00 2023-06-30T15:38:04.71 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2023-06-30T00:00:00 2023-06-30T15:38:03.007 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CLARIANE SE Link
2023-06-30T00:00:00 2023-06-30T15:36:06.27 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FORVIA Link
2023-06-30T00:00:00 2023-06-30T15:36:05.333 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2023-06-30T00:00:00 2023-06-30T11:44:02.663 Declarations Document SOCIETE ANONYME D' EXPLOSIFS ET DE PRODUITS CHIMIQUES Link
null 2023-06-30T11:12:02.75 NotesEtAutresInformations Depot KEYRUS Link
null 2023-06-30T10:30:23.247 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-06-30T10:20:33.7 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-06-30T10:20:04.483 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-06-30T10:18:36.1 undefined Communique CARMILA SA Link
null 2023-06-30T10:18:32.97 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-06-30T10:18:30.227 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-06-30T10:16:33.56 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-06-30T10:16:30.437 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-06-30T10:16:02.94 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-06-30T10:14:33.017 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-06-30T10:14:30.257 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-06-30T10:14:03.02 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-06-30T10:12:33.167 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-06-30T10:12:30.407 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-06-30T10:10:34.043 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link

