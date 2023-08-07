  1. Markets
Security ETL

EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS

Equities ETL FR0010221234

Real-time Euronext Paris - 11:25:08 2023-08-07 am EDT
6.110 EUR +0.66% -0.24% -12.21%
07:08pm EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS : FY22-23: OneWeb transaction will finally be over soon Alphavalue
07:36am Eutelsat Communications, Thaicom Team Up on New Software-defined Satellite Over Asia MT

EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS : FY22-23: OneWeb transaction will finally be over soon

Today at 01:08 pm

Latest news about Eutelsat Communications

EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS : FY22-23: OneWeb transaction will finally be over soon Alphavalue
Eutelsat Communications, Thaicom Team Up on New Software-defined Satellite Over Asia MT
INTERVIEW - Eva Berneke, CEO of Eutelsat: Has OneWeb been overvalued? MT
Fitch Lowers Eutelsat Communications Ratings Amid OneWeb Merger MT
Transcript : Eutelsat Communications S.A., 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 28, 2023 CI
Eutelsat Communications S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2023 CI
Eutelsat Launches New 10B Satellite to Meet Demand for Mobile Connectivity MT
Momentum to Deploy Eutelsat, OneWeb Satellites for Oil & Gas Sector Connectivity Offerings MT
Eutelsat Communications to Expand UAE-based Telecom Operator Du's Satellite Capacity MT
Eutelsat Communications to Divest European Broadband Retail Operations to Private Operator MT
Eutelsat Communications to Dispose of Its European Retail Broadband Distribution Activities CI
Moody's Lowers Eutelsat Unit Ratings, Expects Further Downgrade Pending OneWeb Deal MT
An unknown buyer signed an agreement to acquire Bigblu Operations Limited/European broadband retail activities from Eutelsat Communications S.A.. CI
Orby Elevate to Distribute Direct-to-home TV Services Using Eutelsat Satellite MT
Eutelsat posts third-quarter sales in line with expectations RE
Eutelsat Communications S.A. Provides Financial Guidance for the Full Year 2023 CI
Transcript : Eutelsat Communications S.A., Q3 2023 Sales/ Trading Statement Call, May 11, 2023 CI
Airbus, Eutelsat, Orange, Others Team Up to Bid for European Satellite Constellation IRIS MT
France's Eutelsat Joins Consortium to Boost Space Surveillance MT
Eutelsat Wins Contract to Boost Grupo Televisa's European Video Coverage MT
Eutelsat Signs Multi-year Deal With Fox Sports Mexico MT
Global markets live: SocGen, Tesla, Merck, Netflix, BAE Systems... ZB
French Satellite Operator Eutelsat Wins Multi-year Contract from Brazilian TV Network RecordTV MT
Record TV Selects and Signs Multi-Year Agreement with Eutelsat, Leveraging Unparalleled Coverage of EUTELSAT 65 West A Following C-band re-purposing in Brazil CI
OneWeb-Eutelsat Combination Eyes London Secondary Listing in 2023 MT

Chart Eutelsat Communications

Chart Eutelsat Communications
Company Profile

Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world's leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data, Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Around 7,000 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat Communications to more than one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks. Committed to promoting all facets of sustainable development across its business activities, Eutelsat Communications leverages its in-orbit resources to help bridge the digital divide while maintaining a safe and uncluttered space environment. As an attractive and socially responsible employer, Eutelsat Communications assembles 1,200 men and women from 50 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service.
Sector
Wireless Telecommunications Services
Calendar
2023-10-25 - Q1 2024 Sales and Revenue Release
Income Statement Evolution

Access financial data

Ratings for Eutelsat Communications

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
8
Last Close Price
6.070EUR
Average target price
8.088EUR
Spread / Average Target
+33.24%
EPS Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Satellite Service Operators

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS
Chart Analysis Eutelsat Communications
-12.21% 1 666 M $
ECHOSTAR CORPORATION
Chart Analysis EchoStar Corporation
+36.69% 1 624 M $
AL YAH SATELLITE COMMUNICATION COMPANY
Chart Analysis Al Yah Satellite Communication Company
+4.40% 1 734 M $
GLOBALSTAR, INC.
Chart Analysis Globalstar, Inc.
-12.78% 2 140 M $
THAICOM
Chart Analysis Thaicom
-11.11% 380 M $
AST SPACEMOBILE, INC.
Chart Analysis AST SpaceMobile, Inc.
-10.48% 379 M $
TELECOMUNICAÇÕES BRASILEIRAS S.A. - TELEBRAS
Chart Analysis Telecomunicações Brasileiras S.A. - Telebras
+28.18% 284 M $
APT SATELLITE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Chart Analysis APT Satellite Holdings Limited
+10.90% 281 M $
TELESAT CORPORATION
Chart Analysis Telesat Corporation
+22.60% 122 M $
SPIRE GLOBAL, INC.
Chart Analysis Spire Global, Inc.
-28.10% 99 M $
Satellite Service Operators
