Equities ETL FR0010221234
|Real-time Euronext Paris - 11:35:08 2023-08-07 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|6.110 EUR
|+0.66%
|-0.24%
|-12.21%
Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world's leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data, Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Around 7,000 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat Communications to more than one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks. Committed to promoting all facets of sustainable development across its business activities, Eutelsat Communications leverages its in-orbit resources to help bridge the digital divide while maintaining a safe and uncluttered space environment. As an attractive and socially responsible employer, Eutelsat Communications assembles 1,200 men and women from 50 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service.
2023-10-25 - Q1 2024 Sales and Revenue Release
Ratings for Eutelsat Communications
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
8
Last Close Price
6.070EUR
Average target price
8.088EUR
Spread / Average Target
+33.24%
Sector Satellite Service Operators
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-12.21%
|1 666 M $
|+36.69%
|1 624 M $
|+4.40%
|1 734 M $
|-12.78%
|2 140 M $
|-11.11%
|380 M $
|-10.48%
|379 M $
|+28.18%
|284 M $
|+10.90%
|281 M $
|+22.60%
|122 M $
|-28.10%
|99 M $