EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS
Eutelsat Communications

Equities

ETL

FR0010221234

Wireless Telecommunications Services

Market Closed - Euronext Paris
 11:35:22 2024-06-07 am EDT 		After market 01:01:25 pm
4.084 EUR -4.04% Intraday chart for Eutelsat Communications 4.089 +0.12%
Latest news about Eutelsat Communications

EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS : Opinion change, from Buy to Reduce Alphavalue
Eutelsat Expands Partnership with InterSat MT
Eutelsat, Yahsat Partner for Satellite Broadband Services in Ethiopia MT
Eutelsat: memorandum of understanding with YahClick CF
Yahsat Partners with Eutelsat Group to Leverage EUTELSAT KONNECT Satellite to Drive Growth Across its Global Footprint CI
Barclays cuts NextEnergy but lifts JLEN AN
Liquid and Eutelsat to bring OneWeb LEO satellite services to Africa RE
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS : Q3 23/24: Stretched balance sheet hurting the growth potential Alphavalue
Eutelsat confirms guidance, with OneWeb network on track RE
Eutelsat: confirms 23-24 sales targets CF
Transcript : Eutelsat Group, Q3 2024 Sales/ Trading Statement Call, May 14, 2024
Eutelsat Group Reports Revenue Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended 31 March 2024 CI
Eutelsat Group Says Considering Options for Ground Network MT
Eutelsat: discussions on terrestrial network CF
Eutelsat Said to Enlist Advisers for Potential Sale of Ground Station Network MT
EUTELSAT EXPLORING OPTIONS FOR ITS GROUND STATION NETWORK INCLUD… RE
SES: partner in the IRIS satellite constellation CF
La Gran Carpa Catedral Reaches New Audiences Across Europe and MENA CI
Eutelsat: partnership with Comtech in Antarctica CF
Exclusive-Deutsche Telekom, Airbus slam plan allowing Big Tech access to EU cloud data RE
Deutsche Telekom, Airbus slam plan allowing Big Tech access to EU cloud data RE
Eutelsat Group Develops New System for Connectivity Services in Antarctica MT
Eutelsat Communications to Buy Back EUR623 Million of Bonds due 2025 MT
CAC40: down sharply despite a historic morning CF
CAC40: interest rates and oil reverse the downward trend CF



Eutelsat Communications is a global leader in satellite communications, delivering connectivity and broadcast services worldwide. The group was formed through the combination of Eutelsat and OneWeb in 2023, becoming the first fully integrated GEO-LEO satellite operator with a fleet of 35 geostationary (GEO) satellites and a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellation of more than 600 satellites. The group addresses the needs of customers in four key verticals of Video, where it distributes more than 6,500 television channels, and the high-growth connectivity markets of Mobile Connectivity, Fixed Connectivity, and Government Services. Eutelsat Group's unique suite of in-orbit assets and on-ground infrastructure enables it to deliver integrated solutions to meet the needs of global customers.
Wireless Telecommunications Services
2024-08-01 - Q4 2024 Earnings Release
CAC Mid 60
Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts
9
Last Close Price
4.256 EUR
Average target price
3.722 EUR
Spread / Average Target
-12.54%
Sector Satellite Service Operators

1st Jan change Capi.
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS Stock Eutelsat Communications
-3.91% 2.2B
CHINA SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS CO., LTD. Stock China Satellite Communications Co., Ltd.
-14.96% 8.57B
ECHOSTAR CORPORATION Stock EchoStar Corporation
+14.24% 5.24B
IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC. Stock Iridium Communications Inc.
-31.63% 3.47B
SES S.A. Stock SES S.A.
-11.74% 2.51B
GLOBALSTAR, INC. Stock Globalstar, Inc.
-43.56% 2.03B
SKY PERFECT JSAT HOLDINGS INC. Stock SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc.
+27.08% 1.65B
AL YAH SATELLITE COMMUNICATION COMPANY Stock Al Yah Satellite Communication Company
-18.01% 1.45B
AST SPACEMOBILE, INC. Stock AST SpaceMobile, Inc.
+46.27% 1.3B
THAICOM Stock Thaicom
-9.09% 355M
Satellite Service Operators
