Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Eutelsat Communications    ETL   FR0010221234

EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS

(ETL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eutelsat Communications : Sky Italia Renews Capacity Contract at Eutelsat's HOTBIRD Position

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/02/2020 | 02:31am EDT

  • Multi-year contract securing broadly stable revenues for Eutelsat for the medium term
  • Cementing long term relationship with HOTBIRD’s premier anchor customer

Regulatory News:

Eutelsat Communications (Paris:ETL) (Euronext Paris: ETL) and Sky Italia have reached a strategic agreement for the renewal of Sky’s capacity contract at Eutelsat’s HOTBIRD position.

The agreement represents the latest step in the long-standing partnership between Sky, the pre-eminent anchor customer on HOTBIRD, and Eutelsat which has supported since 2003 the development of Sky, the market leader in Italy, in broadcasting its premium content to some five million households.

The multi-year contract represents a secured backlog of circa 450 million euros and guarantees broadly stable annual revenues for Eutelsat in the medium term. The contract also includes future extension options representing additional potential revenues.

The HOTBIRD fleet forms one of the largest broadcasting systems over Europe. It will be upgraded with the entry into service of two HOTBIRD new generation satellites, to be launched in 2021, that will replace the current spacecraft at Eutelsat’s premium 13° East broadcasting position. The new satellites will deliver improved performances over the European footprint reinforced by a powerful European super-beam.

Commenting on the agreement, Rodolphe Belmer, CEO of Eutelsat said: “We are delighted that Sky continues to rely on Eutelsat to reach one of its key markets in Europe. This agreement ensures long term service continuity for the millions of households in Italy which depend on satellite to receive television, and highlights the key role of satellite for broadcast distribution in Western Europe, today and in the future, by providing reach beyond the limits of terrestrial networks. It also reflects the unmatched coverage of the 13° East orbital position for Europe, and the general resilience of Eutelsat’s Broadcast revenues.”

Maximo Ibarra, CEO of Sky Italia added: “We are glad to continue working with Eutelsat, one of the world's leading satellite operators, that has supported Sky since its inception. This agreement represents the latest step in a long and successful partnership that has lasted for many years.”

About Eutelsat Communications

Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world's leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data, Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Around 7,000 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks. Headquartered in Paris, with offices and teleports around the globe, Eutelsat assembles 1,000 men and women from 46 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service.

Eutelsat Communications is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL).

For more about Eutelsat go to www.eutelsat.com.

www.eutelsat.com – Follow us on Twitter @Eutelsat_SA


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS
02:31aEUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS : Sky Italia Renews Capacity Contract at Eutelsat's HOTB..
BU
08/10EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS : BluTV Leverages Unique Coverage of EUTELSAT 65 West A ..
BU
08/06EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS : 8 West B selected by Strong Roots for new DTH platform..
AQ
08/06EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS : 8 West B selected by Strong Roots for new DTH platform..
AQ
07/31EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS : Full year 2019-20 results
PU
07/31EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS : Full Year 2019-20 Results
BU
07/31EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS : to Acquire European Satellite Broadband Activities of ..
BU
07/31EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS : Annual results
CO
07/30EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS : and Intelsat Sign Multi-Year, Strategic Agreement to S..
BU
07/29EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS : 8 West B selected by Strong Roots for new DTH platform..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 263 M 1 503 M 1 503 M
Net income 2020 317 M 377 M 377 M
Net Debt 2020 2 897 M 3 447 M 3 447 M
P/E ratio 2020 6,06x
Yield 2020 11,2%
Capitalization 1 891 M 2 261 M 2 250 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,79x
EV / Sales 2021 3,87x
Nbr of Employees 1 014
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS
Duration : Period :
Eutelsat Communications Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 12,45 €
Last Close Price 8,22 €
Spread / Highest target 125%
Spread / Average Target 51,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rodolphe Belmer Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dominique Marie Philippe DHinnin Chairman
Sandrine Téran Chief Financial & Information Technology Officer
Yohann Leroy Chief Technical Officer & Deputy CEO
Ross McInnes Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS-43.29%2 261
AT&T INC.-23.72%212 406
T-MOBILE US48.79%144 428
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-17.86%143 060
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.37.07%117 411
NTT DOCOMO, INC.-4.84%90 271
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group