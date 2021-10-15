Eutelsat Communications : Universal registration document 2020-21

The Financial Year 2020-21 was once again marked by a tough external context related to the Covid crisis. Nevertheless, Eutelsat delivered a further robust performance with revenues at the top end of our range of objectives, industry-leading profitability, record cash generation and a further reduction in net debt.

Revenues for our five Operating Verticals stood at 1,201 million euros on a reported basis, and 1,220 million euros at the 1.14 euro/U.S. dollar rate on which our objectives were based, a 3.3% decline on a like-for- like basis. Nevertheless, we delivered a 74.7% EBITDA margin, down just two points year-on-year and among the highest in our industry. Cash Capex amounted to 342 million euros, well within our 400 million euros envelope, while Discretionary Free Cash Flow stood at 467 million euros on a reported basis. It means that over the past six years we have generated over 2.4 billion euros of Discretionary Free Cash Flow, which is more than our current market capitalisation. Our Net Debt/EBITDA ratio stood at 2.88x times, versus 3.05x times last year, a very comfortable level compared to our medium-term objective of around 3.0x.

On the commercial front, several major contracts were signed across all our applications. In Broadcast, we renewed at favourable terms our contract with our largest customer, Sky Italia, highlighting both the long-term resilience of the European Pay-TV segment and the ongoing relevance of satellite to serve it. We also secured a major incremental commitment from Multichoice in Sub-Saharan Africa. In Government Services, we were awarded a new EGNOS payload on HOTBIRD 13G with a total contract value of 100 million euros over 15 years, while our future Eutelsat 36D satellite was selected by Airbus to carry a new UHF payload. In Fixed Data, multiple deals were signed for new or expanded capacity for corporate networks and backhaul, highlighting improved volume trends. In Fixed Broadband, we signed a major wholesale agreement with TIM of Italy covering capacity on both EUTELSAT KONNECT and KONNECT VHTS, similar to our deal in France with Orange, and representing a contract value of almost 150 million euros. And finally, in Mobile Connectivity, we concluded an agreement with Global Eagle for capacity at 139° West. As a result, our backlog stood at 4.4 billion euros, up 7% year-on-year and representing 3.5 years of revenues.

2020-21 was a pivotal year for our Fixed Broadband rollout, with the EUTELSAT KONNECT satellite successfully launched, providing full coverage over Europe and Africa. Aside from the wholesale agreements with Orange in France and TIM in Italy, discussions with operators in other major markets are progressing well. On the retail side, we successfully integrated Bigblu Broadband and launched competitive retail offers in several countries across Europe. In Africa, multiple agreements in several major countries reinforced our distribution capabilities with wholesale agreements with leading service providers Paratus and Vox in South- Africa, a strengthened partnership with Nigeria's Coollink, and a contract with Facebook to accelerate the rollout of Express Wi-Fi hotspots across our African footprint.

The year also saw a key strategic development, with the securing of a foothold in the LEO segment through our investment in OneWeb, becoming one of its major shareholders. With a very limited number of seats at the non-geostationary table, OneWeb is ideally positioned to be among the winners thanks to its strong spectrum rights, first-mover advantage, and scalable technology, and comes with strong commercial potential for "win-win"co-operation thanks to complementarity of our respective resources and assets. OneWeb