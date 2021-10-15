Log in
Eutelsat Communications : Universal registration document 2020-21

10/15/2021 | 09:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2020 - 21

UNIVERSAL

REGISTRATION

DOCUMENT

CREATING

SPACE

FOR YOUR COMMUNICATIONS

>30 years

of Eutelsat Communications

1,234 M

revenues for 2020-21

~1,200

employees

38

satellites operated(1)

Every day, Eutelsat demonstrates its expertise as a satellite company which contributes essential resources supporting the growth of digital communications.

As a player at the heart of the video and broadband markets, the greatest advances are yet to come. Ongoing progress brings with it the prospect of an increased role for satellites

in order to optimise the use of spectrum, a valuable and finite resource,

and to transform the digital society into an environment of economic and social benefit for all.

With these goals in mind, our Group is pursuing a development strategy based on investment and innovation, operational excellence and the creation of lasting value.

(1) At 30 June 2021.

LETTER

FROM RODOLPHE BELMER, CHIEF

EXECUTIVE OFFICER

2

LETTER

FROM DOMINIQUE D'HINNIN,

CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD

OF DIRECTORS

4

APPENDICES223

CROSS-REFERENCE TABLES 236

GLOSSARY240

CONTENTS

1

PRESENTATION OF EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS

5

1.1

Introduction

6

1.2

Group activities, main markets and competition

12

1.3

In-orbit operations

22

2

1.4

social and societal responsibility

27

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

29

2.1

Composition of the Board of Directors

30

2.2

Top management

41

2.3

Corporate governance

44

3

2.4

Information on compensation paid to Company Directors and Corporate Officers

50

CORPORATE ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND SOCIETAL RESPONSIBILITY

75

3.1

Challenges and CSR policy

77

3.2

Integrity and ethics

85

3.3

Societal information

87

3.4

Environmental information

92

3.5

Social information

97

3.6

Outsourcing and relationships with suppliers

103

3.7

Other human rights actions

104

3.8

Indicators

105

4

3.9

Note on the methodology

107

GROUP RISK FACTORS, INTERNAL CONTROL PROCEDURES

AND RISK MANAGEMENT

109

4.1

Operational risks

110

4.2

Risks relating to changes in the satellite telecommunications market

113

4.3

Risks relating to clients

114

4.4

Regulatory risks

115

4.5

Financial risks

117

5

4.6

Internal control procedures and risk management policy

119

REGULATION

127

5.1

Regulations governing frequency assignments and international coordination

128

5.2 Regulations governing the operation of earth stations, the deployment of networks, the operation of electronic communications networks, and the provision

of electronic communications services

132

5.3

Regulations governing content

134

5.4

Regulations governing space operations

136

5.5 U.S. Export Control Requirements (regulations governing the activities

of the Group's suppliers)

138

6

5.6

Other provisions applicable to the Group

139

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

141

6.1

Review of Eutelsat communications' financial position

142

6.2

Consolidated financial statements as of 30 June 2021

155

7

6.3

Annual financial statements as of 30 June 2021

193

OTHER INFORMATION

203

7.1

Legal information regarding the Group

204

7.2

Other operational information

211

7.3

Principal shareholders

214

7.4

Organisational chart

216

7.5

Legal and arbitration proceedings

218

7.6

Research and development, patents and licenses

218

7.7

Important contracts

219

7.8

Related party transactions

220

7.9

Significant changes in financial and commercial position

220

7.10 Relations and conflicts of interest within the administrative and management bodies 220

7.11

Statutory Auditors

221

7.12

Documents available

221

7.13

Responsible person

222

Universal Registration Document 2020-21 

EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS

1

LETTER

FROM RODOLPHE BELMER,

Chief Executive Officer

Acceleration of our strategic pivot towards the Connectivity applications of the future

2

Universal Registration Document 2020-21 EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS

LETTER FROM CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Robust FY 2020-21 performance despite the ongoing challenges of the Covid-19 crisis

The Financial Year 2020-21 was once again marked by a tough external context related to the Covid crisis. Nevertheless, Eutelsat delivered a further robust performance with revenues at the top end of our range of objectives, industry-leading profitability, record cash generation and a further reduction in net debt.

Revenues for our five Operating Verticals stood at 1,201 million euros on a reported basis, and 1,220 million euros at the 1.14 euro/U.S. dollar rate on which our objectives were based, a 3.3% decline on a like-for- like basis. Nevertheless, we delivered a 74.7% EBITDA margin, down just two points year-on-year and among the highest in our industry. Cash Capex amounted to 342 million euros, well within our 400 million euros envelope, while Discretionary Free Cash Flow stood at 467 million euros on a reported basis. It means that over the past six years we have generated over 2.4 billion euros of Discretionary Free Cash Flow, which is more than our current market capitalisation. Our Net Debt/EBITDA ratio stood at 2.88x times, versus 3.05x times last year, a very comfortable level compared to our medium-term objective of around 3.0x.

On the commercial front, several major contracts were signed across all our applications. In Broadcast, we renewed at favourable terms our contract with our largest customer, Sky Italia, highlighting both the long-term resilience of the European Pay-TV segment and the ongoing relevance of satellite to serve it. We also secured a major incremental commitment from Multichoice in Sub-Saharan Africa. In Government Services, we were awarded a new EGNOS payload on HOTBIRD 13G with a total contract value of 100 million euros over 15 years, while our future Eutelsat 36D satellite was selected by Airbus to carry a new UHF payload. In Fixed Data, multiple deals were signed for new or expanded capacity for corporate networks and backhaul, highlighting improved volume trends. In Fixed Broadband, we signed a major wholesale agreement with TIM of Italy covering capacity on both EUTELSAT KONNECT and KONNECT VHTS, similar to our deal in France with Orange, and representing a contract value of almost 150 million euros. And finally, in Mobile Connectivity, we concluded an agreement with Global Eagle for capacity at 139° West. As a result, our backlog stood at 4.4 billion euros, up 7% year-on-year and representing 3.5 years of revenues.

2020-21 was a pivotal year for our Fixed Broadband rollout, with the EUTELSAT KONNECT satellite successfully launched, providing full coverage over Europe and Africa. Aside from the wholesale agreements with Orange in France and TIM in Italy, discussions with operators in other major markets are progressing well. On the retail side, we successfully integrated Bigblu Broadband and launched competitive retail offers in several countries across Europe. In Africa, multiple agreements in several major countries reinforced our distribution capabilities with wholesale agreements with leading service providers Paratus and Vox in South- Africa, a strengthened partnership with Nigeria's Coollink, and a contract with Facebook to accelerate the rollout of Express Wi-Fi hotspots across our African footprint.

The year also saw a key strategic development, with the securing of a foothold in the LEO segment through our investment in OneWeb, becoming one of its major shareholders. With a very limited number of seats at the non-geostationary table, OneWeb is ideally positioned to be among the winners thanks to its strong spectrum rights, first-mover advantage, and scalable technology, and comes with strong commercial potential for "win-win"co-operation thanks to complementarity of our respective resources and assets. OneWeb

offers compelling economic potential with revenues expected to reach c.1 billion U.S. dollars per annum in the three to five years following full deployment and a profitable wholesale approach.

Looking ahead, we continue to pursue our strategic roadmap based on two pillars: first, maximising cash generation from our heritage businesses to fund the transition towards high growth verticals, by maintaining all components under tension and fully delivering on our LEAP 2 cost savings; and second, deliver growth in Connectivity, in the medium-term, through our geostationary assets notably Fixed Broadband via EUTELSAT KONNECT and KONNECT VHTS and in other applications via EUTELSAT QUANTUM, our ground-breakingsoftware-defined satellite launched in July 2021, and the upcoming EUTELSAT 10B; and in the longer term, LEO-enabled through the development of commercial and technical cooperation with OneWeb to address broader telecom needs.

For FY 2021-22, we expect to generate revenues from the five Operating Verticals of between 1,110 million euros and 1,150 million euros at a euro/U.S. dollar rate of 1.20. Considering perimeter and currency effects, this equates, at mid-point, to a 3% organic decline versus FY 2020-21. Cash Capex will not exceed 400 million euros per annum for each of the next three fiscal years. This represents a slight improvement compared to the previous objective which was an average of 400 million euros.

It should be noted that the direction of Broadcast revenues, some 60% of the total, is expected to be broadly similar to FY 2020-21, as it will be impacted by the carry forward-effect of the slowdown in new business prevalent during most of this fiscal year. The trend is expected to improve thereafter.

Our objective of Adjusted Discretionary Free Cash Flow for FY 2021-22 now stands at 400 million euros to 430 million euros at a euro/U.S. dollar rate of 1.20, representing a 30 million euro uplift at comparable currency versus the previous objective. It is expected to grow in FY 2022-23 and in 2023-24.

The subsequent years are set to mark the end of the negative revenue trend, with the arrival and ramp-up of substantial incremental capacity, much of it with firm pre-commitments. EUTELSAT KONNECT is already significantly de-risked with wholesale commitments from Orange and TIM and paving the way for KONNECT VHTS which will start operations in H1 2023, representing a further major milestone in our Connectivity strategy in Europe. The abovementioned EUTELSAT QUANTUM is set to enter service in the fourth quarter of calendar 2021. Positioned at 48°East and with its unrivalled flexibility and joint distribution agreement with Intelsat, it will represent a compelling offer for Government customers. HOTBIRD 13G, mostly a replacement satellite for Broadcast, will also carry an incremental EGNOS payload which will bring some 7 million euros in annual revenues over 15 years from January 2023. EUTELSAT 10B, due to start operations in H1 2023 will bring incremental high- throughput capacity for Mobile connectivity over EMEA with substantial precommitments both on HTS and regular capacity payloads. EUTELSAT 36D, due to start operations in H2 2024, will embark an incremental UHF payload operated by Airbus.

We remain committed to delivering a compelling level of shareholder returns and reiterate our stable to progressive dividend policy. We are recommending a dividend of 0.93 euro per share in respect of FY 2020-21 up 5% and covered more than two times by Discretionary Free Cash Flow.

Universal Registration Document 2020-21 

EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Eutelsat Communications SA published this content on 15 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 13:51:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
PU
Financials
Sales 2021 1 220 M 1 415 M 1 415 M
Net income 2021 265 M 307 M 307 M
Net Debt 2021 2 728 M 3 164 M 3 164 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,0x
Yield 2021 7,22%
Capitalization 2 890 M 3 348 M 3 352 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,60x
EV / Sales 2022 4,85x
Nbr of Employees 1 132
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS
Duration : Period :
Eutelsat Communications Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 12,56 €
Average target price 12,65 €
Spread / Average Target 0,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rodolphe Belmer Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sandrine Téran Chief Financial & Information Technology Officer
Dominique Marie P. DHinnin Chairman
Pascal Homsy Chief Technical Officer
Ross McInnes Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS35.58%3 348
CHINA SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS CO., LTD.-18.19%9 218
IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC.-0.95%5 139
SES S.A.1.63%4 134
GLOBALSTAR, INC.384.35%2 941
THAICOM PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED26.32%357