Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Eutelsat Communications    ETL   FR0010221234

EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS

(ETL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Eutelsat Communications : ​Eutelsat procures EUTELSAT 36D satellite from Airbus for service continuity at its key 36° East orbital position

03/22/2021 | 03:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Enhanced service for anchor DTH customers in Africa and Russia
  • Reflecting continuing robust demand at this key orbital slot

Paris, 22 March 2021 - Eutelsat Communications (Euronext Paris: ETL) has signed a contract with Airbus for the procurement of EUTELSAT 36D to succeed EUTELSAT 36B, expected to reach its end of life at the end of 2026, at its key 36° East orbital position.

With coverage of Africa, Russia and Europe, 36° East is a key orbital slot for Eutelsat, ranking third in terms of overall revenue generation, after 13° East (HOTBIRD) and 7/8° West, and second for Government Services, with an exceptional fill rate reflecting the ongoing robust demand in its footprint. Its two satellites, EUTELSAT 36B and EUTELSAT 36C, together notably support the broadcast businesses of major anchor customers including Multichoice and ZAP in Africa and Tricolor and NTV+ in Russia.

With 70 physical Ku-band transponders, the all-electric EUTELSAT 36D will assure all the main legacy missions of EUTELSAT 36B, with enhancements to coverage areas and performance. Based on the state-of-the-art Airbus Eurostar Neo platform, it combines increased payload capacity and more efficient power and thermal control systems with reduced production time and optimised costs.

The satellite is due for launch in the first half of 2024 with a substantial protection loop that reflects its mission-critical importance to its main customers.

This procurement does not alter Eutelsat's capital expenditure objective.

Commenting on the procurement, Pascal Homsy Eutelsat's Chief Technical Officer said: 'We are delighted to rely once again on one of our longstanding partners, Airbus, to assure this critical satellite program. This new state-of-the-art satellite will assure enhanced service continuity for our key DTH customers in the major markets of Africa and Russia.'

François Gaullier, head of Telecom Systems at Airbus added: 'We are delighted to help Eutelsat provide broadcast and data connectivity, including to remote regions where it's needed most. More personally, the continuing confidence of Eutelsat in our products is high praise of the reliability of our work and a source of pride for our skilled teams.'

Disclaimer

Eutelsat Communications SA published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2021 07:54:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS
04:05aEUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS  : to Buy Replacement Satellite from Airbus
MT
03:55aEUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS  : ​Eutelsat procures EUTELSAT 36D satellite from ..
PU
03:46aEUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS  : Procures 36D Satellite from Airbus for Service Contin..
BU
03/09EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS  : Why satellite boosts new channel genres
PU
02/12EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS'  : Interim Net Income Slips 2%
MT
02/12EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS  : Présentation des résultats semestriels 2020-21 (PDF e..
PU
02/12EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS  : First half 2020-21 results
PU
02/12EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS : First Half 2020-21 Results
BU
02/12EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS  : Half-year results
CO
02/09EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS  : entrusted once again by the European GNSS Agency (GSA..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 209 M 1 438 M 1 438 M
Net income 2021 264 M 314 M 314 M
Net Debt 2021 2 808 M 3 340 M 3 340 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,19x
Yield 2021 8,62%
Capitalization 2 415 M 2 874 M 2 873 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,32x
EV / Sales 2022 4,25x
Nbr of Employees 1 014
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS
Duration : Period :
Eutelsat Communications Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 12,51 €
Last Close Price 10,49 €
Spread / Highest target 71,6%
Spread / Average Target 19,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Rodolphe Belmer Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sandrine Téran Chief Financial & Information Technology Officer
Dominique Marie P. DHinnin Chairman
Pascal Homsy Chief Technical Officer
Ross McInnes Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS13.28%2 827
AT&T INC.3.48%213 654
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.23.72%167 461
T-MOBILE US-7.91%156 133
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED19.80%137 234
KDDI CORPORATION14.16%73 431
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ