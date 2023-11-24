Fitch Ratings has downgraded Eutelsat Communications' long-term issuer default rating (IDR) to 'BB' from 'BBB-' and its senior unsecured rating to 'BB-'/'RR5' from 'BB+'. The IDR outlook is stable.
Eutelsat's senior unsecured debt was downgraded to 'BB/RR4' from 'BBB-'. The ratings have been removed from negative watch (RWN).
' The downgrade follows the company's merger with OneWeb, a low earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellation operator. The downgrade is linked to the significant increase in Eutelsat's execution and free cash flow (FCF) risks with a reduction in OneWeb's revenues while its main segments remain under pressure' says Fitch Ratings.
' This leads to a reduction in deleveraging flexibility while net EBITDA leverage has increased to nearly 4 times'.
Copyright (c) 2023 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Eutelsat : Fitch Ratings downgrades its rating
November 24, 2023 at 03:16 am EST
Share
Share
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correctionLegal disclaimer
Contact us to request a correction
© Cercle Finance - 2023