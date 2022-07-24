Eutelsat close to deal for UK satellite operator OneWeb -sources

The combination of the two companies would strengthen their position in the race to build a constellation of low-orbit satellites, challenging the likes Elon Musk's Starlink.

The proposed takeover will leave the British government with a minority stake in the business it rescued from bankruptcy in partnership with India's Bharti Global in July 2020, one of the sources said.

Eutelsat, OneWeb's second-biggest shareholder behind Bharti with a 23% stake, declined to comment.

