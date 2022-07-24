Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Eutelsat Communications
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ETL   FR0010221234

EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS

(ETL)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-07-22 am EDT
10.43 EUR   -1.42%
08:03aEutelsat close to deal for UK satellite operator OneWeb -sources
RE
06/29Wyld Networks receives additional order worth 100,000 SEK as order backlog reaches approximately SEK 30 million
AQ
06/22Wyld Networks to exhibit at LoRaWAN World Expo in Paris with partner Eutelsat
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Eutelsat close to deal for UK satellite operator OneWeb -sources

07/24/2022 | 08:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Picture illustration of Eutelsat logo and satellite model

LONDON/PARIS (Reuters) - French satellite company Eutelsat is poised to buy British rival OneWeb in a deal that could be announced as early as Monday, two sources close to the negotiations said on Sunday.

The combination of the two companies would strengthen their position in the race to build a constellation of low-orbit satellites, challenging the likes Elon Musk's Starlink.

The proposed takeover will leave the British government with a minority stake in the business it rescued from bankruptcy in partnership with India's Bharti Global in July 2020, one of the sources said.

Eutelsat, OneWeb's second-biggest shareholder behind Bharti with a 23% stake, declined to comment.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper in London and Mathieu Rosemain in Paris; Editing by David Goodman)


© Reuters 2022
All news about EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS
08:03aEutelsat close to deal for UK satellite operator OneWeb -sources
RE
06/29Wyld Networks receives additional order worth 100,000 SEK as order backlog reaches appr..
AQ
06/22Wyld Networks to exhibit at LoRaWAN World Expo in Paris with partner Eutelsat
AQ
06/14Atos CEO quits as he loses power struggle over strategy
RE
06/14Day of reckoning for Atos as split-up plan, CEO exit spook investors
RE
06/14Atos CEO to quit as he loses power struggle over strategy -Les Echos
RE
06/14Atos CEO to quit as he loses power struggle over strategy -Les Echos
RE
06/10Eutelsat Communications Receives ISO 14001 Certification For Teleport In Turin, Italy
MT
06/02NeXat interconnects with Eutelsat ADVANCE network to deliver wider coverage and better ..
AQ
05/30Telenor Maritime Selects Eutelsat Communications for In-Orbit Resources and Managed Ser..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 146 M 1 172 M 1 172 M
Net income 2022 320 M 327 M 327 M
Net Debt 2022 2 960 M 3 026 M 3 026 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,23x
Yield 2022 9,03%
Capitalization 2 402 M 2 455 M 2 455 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,68x
EV / Sales 2023 4,44x
Nbr of Employees 1 132
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS
Duration : Period :
Eutelsat Communications Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 10,43 €
Average target price 11,98 €
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eva Merete Søfelde Berneke Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sandrine Téran Chief Financial & Information Technology Officer
Dominique Marie P. DHinnin Chairman
Pascal Homsy Chief Technical Officer
Ross McInnes Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS-2.84%2 455
IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC.-4.29%5 039
SES S.A.12.28%3 524
GLOBALSTAR, INC.18.97%2 357
AL YAH SATELLITE COMMUNICATION COMPANY PJSC-6.93%1 694
THAICOM PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-23.89%257