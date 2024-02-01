Eutelsat: deploys broadband link on board the St.Helena

Eutelsat Group yesterday announced the signing of an agreement between Eutelsat OneWeb and the Extreme E electric 4x4 championship for connectivity on board the St. Helena.



The vessel has been refitted as a floating paddock and is used to transport teams, vehicles and all ancillary cargo.



Thanks to the high-speed, low-latency links provided by Eutelsat OneWeb, on-board speeds can reach 200 Mbps.



This ship is one of the first to be equipped with Kymeta Peregrine user terminals for maritime use. Connectivity services are managed by OmniAccess, which also provides installation, integration and support.



Alongside Kymeta and OmniAccess, Eutelsat OneWeb demonstrates that the maritime industry now has an ecosystem of connectivity services entirely dedicated to it," commented Carole Plessy, Director of Maritime and Europe at Eutelsat OneWeb.





