Eutelsat: memorandum of understanding with YahClick

May 22, 2024 at 09:42 am EDT

The Eutelsat group announces that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with YahClick, the data solutions arm of Al Yah Satellite Communications Company (Yahsat), which will enable YahClick to benefit from the capacity of the Eutelsat Konnect geostationary satellite.



The collaboration is designed to enhance Yahsat's offerings and drive the growth of its satellite broadband footprint in Africa, particularly in Ethiopia, where Yahsat will benefit from exclusive rights.



Eutelsat Konnect, in service since November 2020, is a broadband satellite offering 75 Gbps of capacity across 65 spot beams, progressively transferred for dedicated coverage of Africa.



"This partnership will enable us to further enhance our portfolio and drive the growth of our 'YahClick' broadband services for consumer and enterprise markets", commented Sulaiman Al Ali, Yahsat's Chief Commercial Officer.



