Eutelsat Group announces the signature of a partnership with Sat One for the unprecedented activation of terrestrial services in the remote regions of Northern and Southern Australia, maritime services in Australian waters and a commercial service in New Zealand.

This multi-year, multi-million dollar agreement will be based on Eutelsat's OneWeb LEO satellite constellation, currently operational in Australia and New Zealand.

This activation, enabling high-speed, low-latency connectivity services, follows last month's launch of Eutelsat OneWeb's LEO backhaul links in Australia by the Australian operator Telstra.

Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.