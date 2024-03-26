Eutelsat: partnership with Sat One in Australasia
This multi-year, multi-million dollar agreement will be based on Eutelsat's OneWeb LEO satellite constellation, currently operational in Australia and New Zealand.
This activation, enabling high-speed, low-latency connectivity services, follows last month's launch of Eutelsat OneWeb's LEO backhaul links in Australia by the Australian operator Telstra.
