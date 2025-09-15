Satellite operator Eutelsat announced this weekend the renewal of its capacity contract with Mexico's Multimedios Television, with which it has been working for more than 25 years. NB: cp +10%.



This multi-year agreement, the financial terms of which have not been disclosed, covers the renewal of resources located at the 117° West A orbital position in the C-band, the group said in a statement.



As part of the partnership, Multimedios Television will use these capacities to continue broadcasting its Spanish-language content to cable operators in Mexico and Latin America, as well as to digital terrestrial television (DTT) platforms in Mexico and Costa Rica.



The Spanish-language national channel, which has a strong presence in northeastern and north-central Mexico, the southwestern United States, Costa Rica, and cable and IPTV households throughout Latin America, offers a variety of programming including local news, sports, children's programs, and entertainment shows.



Following the announcement of this contract, which will enable Eutelsat to secure additional annual revenue in the medium term, the stock rose 9% on Monday morning on the Paris Stock Exchange, marking the second-strongest rise in the SBF 120 index behind Rubis (+9.9%), buoyed by takeover speculation.



In an interview with Le Monde, Jean-François Fallacher, CEO since June 1, considers the group's OneWeb constellation to be "the only operational and sovereign response to Starlink."