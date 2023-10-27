Eutelsat Communications SA - Paris-based satellite services provider - Says revenue for its first quarter ended September 30 was down 4.7% to EUR274.0 million from EUR287.4 million the year before. Video revenue fell 11% to EUR163.5 million from EUR183.5 million. Government Services revenue fell 3.4% to EUR33.5 million, Fixed Connectivity fell 13% to EUR40.2 million, and Mobile Connectivity increased 36% to EUR35.2 million. Company adjusts its full-year targets following its combination with OneWeb in September, now expects double-digit Ebitda and revenue growth, with revenue reaching between EUR1.32 billion and EUR1.42 billion in the current financial year. Ebitda is forecast to be EUR725 million to EUR825 million.
Current stock price: EUR4.33, down 2.6% in London
12-month change: down 21%
By Emma Curzon, Alliance News reporter
