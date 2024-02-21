Eutelsat strengthens partnership with Universal Satcom
With the new multi-year agreement, Universal Satcom will leverage Eutelsat's ADVANCE Ku-band geostationary maritime solutions to increase its coverage in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region, as well as in the rest of the world.
Unhindered maritime connectivity is essential for oil and gas companies whose ships carry such resources to the four corners of the globe", comments Cyril Dujardin, co-president of Eutelsat's connectivity branch.
