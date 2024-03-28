Eutelsat: successful bond offering
It plans to use the gross proceeds of the offering, together with part of its cash position, in particular to finance the buyback of existing bonds of 800 million euros 2% due 2025 under the previously announced buyback offer.
The satellite operator adds that the settlement-delivery date for the new bonds and the buyback offer is scheduled for April 8, subject to customary completion conditions.
