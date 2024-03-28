Eutelsat: successful bond offering

Eutelsat announces the successful completion of its offering of 600 million euros in aggregate principal amount of senior fixed-rate bonds due 2029, which will bear interest at an annual rate of 9.75% and will be issued at 100% of their nominal value.



It plans to use the gross proceeds of the offering, together with part of its cash position, in particular to finance the buyback of existing bonds of 800 million euros 2% due 2025 under the previously announced buyback offer.



The satellite operator adds that the settlement-delivery date for the new bonds and the buyback offer is scheduled for April 8, subject to customary completion conditions.



