JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's Liquid Intelligent Technologies announced on Tuesday that it has a distribution partner agreement with Eutelsat Group that will see enterprise-grade Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite services being made available in Africa.

On a continent where satellite technology is relatively new and limited in its reach, for Liquid Dataport's customers, this translates to enhanced performance for applications like cloud computing, video conferencing, and real time applications, amongst others, Liquid said in a statement.

Liquid Dataport is the wholesale connectivity arm of Liquid Intelligent Technologies, a pan-African technology group.

The integration of the OneWeb LEO satellite network will offer lower latency, faster orbital periods, and higher bandwidth, the company added.

The Eutelsat Group was formed through the merger of Eutelsat and OneWeb in 2023, becoming the first fully integrated GEO-LEO satellite operator with a fleet of 35 GEO satellites and a LEO constellation of more than 600 satellites.

