  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Eutelsat Communications
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ETL   FR0010221234

EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS

(ETL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Russian RT's German-language TV to appeal against ban

02/02/2022 | 10:35am EST
BERLIN (Reuters) - Russian broadcaster RT's German-language service will go to court over German media authorities' decision to ban its activities in the country as it does not have the required broadcasting licence, RT said on Wednesday.

In December, YouTube had removed RT DE, saying it violated community standards, and the MABB media watchdog for Berlin and the state of Brandenburg ruled RT DE was not eligible to broadcast in Germany for licensing reasons.

The ban led to Eutelsat removing RT Deutsch from the list of channels broadcast from its satellites, though the broadcaster continued to stream content on its website.

RT DE, which had until the end of 2021 to respond to the proceedings, said on its website that it had a Serbian licence that allowed it to broadcast in Germany under a European convention on transfrontier television.

However, MABB and Germany's Commission for Licensing and Supervision (ZAK) of media institutions said on Wednesday that RT DE needed a licence that conformed with Germany's State Media Treaty and could not replace it with a different licence.

(Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska; Editing by Miranda Murray and Angus MacSwan)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS
Financials
Sales 2022 1 151 M 1 303 M 1 303 M
Net income 2022 206 M 233 M 233 M
Net Debt 2022 2 845 M 3 222 M 3 222 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,2x
Yield 2022 8,65%
Capitalization 2 521 M 2 834 M 2 854 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,66x
EV / Sales 2023 4,52x
Nbr of Employees 1 132
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS
Duration : Period :
Eutelsat Communications Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 10,95 €
Average target price 12,64 €
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eva Merete Søfelde Berneke Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sandrine Téran Chief Financial & Information Technology Officer
Dominique Marie P. DHinnin Chairman
Pascal Homsy Chief Technical Officer
Ross McInnes Independent Non-Executive Director
