EQS-Ad-hoc: EV Digital Invest AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Change in Management Board of EV Digital Invest AG



11-Dec-2023 / 22:17 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Change in Management Board of EV Digital Invest AG



Berlin, December 11th, 2023. EV Digital Invest AG (ISIN: DE000A3DD6W5), operator of the online investment platforms "Engel & Völkers Digital Invest" and "Digital Invest Assets", announces a change to its Management Board. With effect from December 31st, 2023, Mr. Tobias Barten, who held the role of Co-CEO, will leave the Management Board. In this course, previous Co-CEO Marc Laubenheimer is appointed sole CEO and Chairman of the Management Board of the company for a term till December 31st, 2026. Mr. Laubenheimer's contract has been extended accordingly ahead of schedule. In addition, Karl Poerschke, previously authorized signatory and Head of Operations, Finance, Strategy & Product, will be appointed to the Management Board effective as of January 1st, 2024. He will take on the role of COO and lead the company alongside Mr. Laubenheimer. Mr. Poerschke's tenure and contract were also determined and concluded for a period of three years.



About EV Digital Invest AG

EV Digital Invest AG, license partner of Engel & Völkers Marken GmbH & Co. KG, offers investors a broad range of products and services on its digital investment platforms across various asset classes - from real estate and ETFs to holistic wealth management. With a sustainable and quality-focused business strategy, the company has a strong positioning in attractive growth markets.



Under the "Engel & Völkers Digital Invest" brand, investors are given the opportunity to participate in selected real estate projects as co-investors. As a quality-leading platform in the field of digital real estate investment and financing, as well as part of Engel & Völkers' global licensing partner network, it enjoys exceptionally high brand recognition. EV Digital Invest AG has financed real estate projects with over € 230 million.



Under the brand "Digital Invest Assets", the company also offers digital investment opportunities without real estate reference. The offering includes efficient ETF portfolios for general wealth preservation & accumulation as well as individual investment solutions - tailored to the needs and goals of wealthy clients/investors.



More information:

www.ev-digitalinvest.de

www.digitalinvest-assets.de



ENGEL&VÖLKERS DIGITAL INVEST

EV Digital Invest AG

Licence partner of Engel & Völkers Marken GmbH & Co. KG

Joachimsthaler Str. 12

10719 Berlin

www.ev-digitalinvest.de



Contact :

Kirchhoff Consult, Jan Hutterer

Borselstraße 20, 22765 Hamburg

Phone: +49 40 60 91 86 65

E-mail: ev-digitalinvest@kirchhoff.de



End of Inside Information

11-Dec-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

