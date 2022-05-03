DGAP-News: EV Digital Invest AG / Key word(s): IPO

EV Digital Invest AG: Disclosure after the end of the stabilization period in accordance with Article 6 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 on the non-impleme



03.05.2022 / 06:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS RELEASE.



EV Digital Invest AG: Disclosure after the end of the stabilization period in accordance with Article 6 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 on the non-implementation of stabilization measures



Berlin, 3 May 2022. Following the pre-stabilization period announcement dated 14 April 2022 Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG, Frankfurt am Main, Germany ("Stabilization Manager"), in in its function as stabilization manager has informed EV Digital Invest AG, Berlin, Germany ("Issuer"), (contact person: Marc Laubenheimer; phone: +49 (0) 30 403 691 550) on 3 May 2022, that the Stabilization Manager terminated the stabilization measures (within the meaning of Art. 3 para. 2 lit. (d) of the Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation)) on 3 May 2022 without the implementation of stabilization measures. No over-allotment has been made under the offer. The Issuer, therefore, discloses the following information:

The Securities: Issuer: EV Digital Invest AG Aggregate nominal amount of the offer (excluding over-allotment option): 450,000 Description: Ordinary shares with no par value ISIN DE000A3DD6W5 Offer Price: EUR 14.00



Stabilization: Stabilization Manager: Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG Start of stabilization period: 3 May 2022 End of stabilization period 3 May 2022 Trading venue of stabilization: Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Scale), Xetra Number of shares purchased as part of the stabilization: none

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This release may not be published, distributed or released in the United States of America (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States and the District of Columbia, "United States"), Australia, Canada, Japan or any other jurisdiction in which the publication, distribution or release would be unlawful. This release constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy or subscribe to securities of EV Digital Invest AG ("Company") in the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan or any other jurisdiction to whom or in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. Securities of the Company ("Securities") have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"). Securities of the Company may not be offered or sold in the United States. There will be no public offering of Securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction outside Germany. The Securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan or to, or for the account or benefit of, any national, resident or citizen of the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan.

This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company. The securities have already been sold. This release is not a prospectus within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation (Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market, and re-pealing Directive 2003/71/EC), as amended.

In member states of the European Economic Area other than Germany, this information is only addressed to and directed at persons who are "qualified investors" within the meaning of Article 2(1)(e) of the Prospectus Regulation (Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market, and repealing Directive 2003/71/EC).

In the United Kingdom, this information is directed at and/or for distribution only to (i) investment professionals falling within article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended ("Order"), or (ii) high net worth companies falling within article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (each such person hereinafter a "relevant person"). The Securities are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such Securities will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this information or any of its contents.