AD HOC PRESS RELEASE EV Digital Invest AG: Operating income and earnings exceed analyst estimates in challenging market environment

Berlin, 12. November 2023. EV Digital Invest AG (ISIN: DE000A3DD6W5), operator of the digital investment platforms "Engel & Völkers Digital Invest" and "Digital Investment Assets", expects to exceed analyst estimates for full year 2023, based on indicative financial figures for Q1-Q3 2023. The management board of EV Digital Invest AG expects that both operating income (sales and other operating income reduced by one-time special effects) and operating EBIT for the current fiscal year 2023 will exceed the current analyst estimates. Operating income is expected to be 40 percent to 60 percent higher than the current analyst estimate. The operating EBIT is also expected to be 5 percent to 15 percent better than the current analyst opinion. The current analyst estimate for fiscal year 2023 anticipates revenue of EUR 2.8 million and an EBIT of -3.9 million.



Against the backdrop of the still challenging market environment, the board of EV Digital Invest AG still does not provide a concrete forecast for the subsequent years.



About EV Digital Invest AG

EV Digital Invest AG, license partner of Engel & Völkers Marken GmbH & Co. KG, offers investors a broad range of products and services on its digital investment platforms across various asset classes - from real estate and ETFs to holistic wealth management. With a sustainable and quality-focused business strategy, the company has a strong positioning in attractive growth markets.



Under the "Engel & Völkers Digital Invest" brand, investors are given the opportunity to participate in selected real estate projects as co-investors. As a quality-leading platform in the field of digital real estate investment and financing, as well as part of Engel & Völkers' global licensing partner network, it enjoys exceptionally high brand recognition. EV Digital Invest AG has financed real estate projects with over € 230 million.



Under the brand "Digital Invest Assets", the company also offers digital investment opportunities without real estate reference. The offering includes efficient ETF portfolios for general wealth preservation & accumulation as well as individual investment solutions - tailored to the needs and goals of wealthy clients/investors.



More information:

http://www.ev-digitalinvest.de/

www.digitalinvest-assets.de



ENGEL & VÖLKERS DIGITAL INVEST

EV Digital Invest AG

Licence partner of Engel & Völkers Marken GmbH & Co. KG

Joachimsthaler Str. 12

10719 Berlin

www.ev-digitalinvest.de



Contact:

Kirchhoff Consult, Jan Hutterer

Borselstraße 20, 22765 Hamburg

Phone: +49 40 60 91 86 65

E-mail: ev-digitalinvest@kirchhoff.de



