EV Digital Invest AG: Operating income and earnings exceed analyst estimates in challenging market environment



13.11.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST

PRESS RELEASE



EV Digital Invest AG: Operating income and earnings exceed analyst estimates in challenging market environment Adjusted outlook for the full year 2023 exceeds analyst estimates, confirming a robust operating performance in a challenging market environment

Indicative business figures for Q1-Q3 2023: Operating income of EUR 3.1 million and operating EBIT of -1.3 million

Strategic development towards a fully integrated provider of digital investments in various asset classes is progressing as planned Berlin, November 13, 2023. EV Digital Invest AG (ISIN: DE000A3DD6W5), operator of the digital investment platforms "Engel & Völkers Digital Invest" and "Digital Invest Assets", looks back on a generally solid operating performance for the first nine months of the fiscal year 2023. The company has achieved significant milestones in advancing its business model. Additionally, the updated outlook for the full year 2023, based on the business figures1) from Q1 to Q3, exceeds the current analyst estimates.



Business Development Q1-Q3 20231): Successful project financing and solid operating performance

Operating income for the first nine months of 2023 reached EUR 3.1 million (Q1-Q3 2022: EUR 3.3 million2)). The operating EBIT was -1.3 million (Q1-Q3 2022: -0.8 million2)). The financing volume3) decreased to EUR 25.8 million compared to the same period last year due to the market conditions (Q1-Q3 2022: EUR 36.5 million). During the same period, investors invested EUR 20.1 million through the "Engel & Völkers Digital Invest" platform (Q1-Q3 2022: EUR 43.4 million)4). Until September 2023, EUR 20.5 million was paid back to investors (Q1-Q3 2022: EUR 18.7 million).



Marc Laubenheimer, Co-CEO of EV Digital Invest AG: ”We reflect on eventful three quarters in an extraordinarily challenging market environment. Nevertheless, our team has managed to advance the company both operationally and strategically during this period. On the one hand, we are likely to conclude the fiscal year 2023 much better than initially expected. This development demonstrates that our business model is still sustainable despite the largest crisis in the real estate market in years. On the other hand, with the recent acquisition of wevest Vermögensverwaltung AG and other strategic product initiatives, we are taking a significant step towards becoming a fully integrated provider of digital investments in various asset classes.“



EV Digital Invest AG raises forecast for fiscal year 2023:

The management board of EV Digital Invest AG expects that both operating income (sales and other operating income reduced by one-time special effects) and operating EBIT for the current fiscal year 2023 will exceed the current analyst estimates. Operating income is expected to be 40 percent to 60 percent higher than the current analyst estimate, despite the decision to further tighten the risk strategy in this market phase. The operating EBIT is also expected to be 5 percent to 15 percent better than the current analyst opinion. In addition to stabilizing the real estate financing business, the focus remains on product innovations and the establishment of the new markets "Digital Invest Assets". This strategic direction aims to emerge strengthened from the challenging market situation. The current analyst estimate for fiscal year 2023 anticipates revenue of EUR 2.8 million and an EBIT of -3.9 million.



Against the backdrop of the still challenging market environment, the board of EV Digital Invest AG still does not provide a concrete forecast for the subsequent years.



About EV Digital Invest AG

EV Digital Invest AG, license partner of Engel & Völkers Marken GmbH & Co. KG, offers investors a broad range of products and services on its digital investment platforms across various asset classes - from real estate and ETFs to holistic wealth management. With a sustainable and quality-focused business strategy, the company has a strong positioning in attractive growth markets.



Under the "Engel & Völkers Digital Invest" brand, investors are given the opportunity to participate in selected real estate projects as co-investors. As a quality-leading platform in the field of digital real estate investment and financing, as well as part of Engel & Völkers' global licensing partner network, it enjoys exceptionally high brand recognition. EV Digital Invest AG has financed real estate projects with over € 230 million.



Under the brand "Digital Invest Assets", the company also offers digital investment opportunities without real estate reference. The offering includes efficient ETF portfolios for general wealth preservation & accumulation as well as individual investment solutions - tailored to the needs and goals of wealthy clients/investors.



More information:

www.ev-digitalinvest.de

www.digitalinvest-assets.de



ENGEL & VÖLKERS DIGITAL INVEST

EV Digital Invest AG

Licence partner of Engel & Völkers Marken GmbH & Co. KG

Joachimsthaler Str. 12

10719 Berlin

www.ev-digitalinvest.de



Contact:

Kirchhoff Consult, Jan Hutterer

Borselstraße 20, 22765 Hamburg

Phone: +49 40 60 91 86 65

E-mail: ev-digitalinvest@kirchhoff.de



1) Business figures for Q1-Q3 2023 are indicative and do not constitute a complete financial report (e.g., no accruals were made, provisions were only considered for the interim report as of June 30, 2023).



2) Business figures adjusted for the costs and special effects of the IPO.



3) The financing volume describes, as of the specified date, the contractually agreed project volume to be brokered (total investments by investors and co-financing by institutional partners). The date of signing the brokerage agreement is decisive for this key figure.



4) The placement volume, as of the specified date, describes exclusively the investor volume already invested by investors through the "Engel & Völkers Digital Invest" investment platform.

