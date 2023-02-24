Advanced search
    ENGL   DE000A3DD6W5

EV DIGITAL INVEST AG

(ENGL)
  Report
Delayed Deutsche Boerse AG  -  03:50:00 2023-02-23 pm EST
6.200 EUR   -0.80%
01/09Engel & Völkers Digital Invest grows in challenging market environment - financing volume reaches more than 200 million euros
EQ
2022Engel & Völkers Digital Invest achieves placement volume of more than 23 million euros in the third quarter of 2022
EQ
2022Certain Ordinary Bearer Shares of EV Digital Invest AG are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 4-NOV-2022.
CI
EV Digital Invest AG: Successful launch of automated investment function – sustainable logistics project fully financed within minutes

02/24/2023 | 02:32am EST
EQS-News: EV Digital Invest AG / Key word(s): Real Estate
EV Digital Invest AG: Successful launch of automated investment function – sustainable logistics project fully financed within minutes

24.02.2023 / 08:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CORPORATE NEWS

Successful launch of automated investment function – sustainable logistics project fully financed within minutes

  • New automated investment function simplifies investors' access to financing
  • Sustainable logistics project fully financed within minutes
  • Continued high demand for real estate projects on financing platform

Berlin, 24 February 2023 – EV Digital Invest AG (ISIN: DE000A3DD6W5, hereinafter referred to as the “Company” or, “Engel & Völkers Digital Invest”), is making it easier for investors to invest with the successful launch of its new automated investment function. This further expands the already broad service offering to the investor base. In addition, new investor groups are to be addressed for the platform. Already in the first project, the financing of a sustainable logistics park of around 2.1 million euros, around one third of the sum was placed in advance via automated investments. This project was placed within a few minutes.

“I am pleased that our new automated investment function has been so well received. This enables our customers to reserve their desired investment amount even before the official start of the project. This gives our investors even easier access to suitable investments and also increases our financing speed,” says Marc Laubenheimer, CO-CEO of the company. He adds: “The projects on our platform are in high demand and often sell out very quickly. The last full financing within only seven minutes confirms this. The fact that such fast financing has been achieved in the current generally difficult economic situation is a testament to the great trust of our investors.”

With the successful launch of the automated investment function, the company has reached an important milestone. In the personal investor portal, investors can automatically reserve investments based on individual parameters. For example, the function can be used to specify the investment amount per project as well as the desired interest margin, risk class, property type and financing term. If upcoming projects on the Engel & Völkers Digital Invest platform match the investment wishes of the investors, they will receive a notification by e-mail at the beginning of the launch day with the option to finally confirm the investment.

Most recently, the “DFI Zukunftspark Oberfranken II” project with a financing volume of around 2.1 million euros was fully financed within just seven minutes. It is a sustainable logistics centre in Bavaria with a total floor space of around 22,200 square metres. The financing period runs for about eight months with a fixed annual interest rate for investors of 7.0 percent. Already in February, an office property in Ratingen was financed in a short period of time. The financing volume amounted to 2.8 million euros. The interest rate was 5.7 percent for a term of 12 months. With the closings, the financing platform is off to a good start in the new financial year despite the challenging market environment and is building on the successful year of 2022.

About EV Digital Invest AG
EV Digital Invest AG, license partner of Engel & Völkers Marken GmbH & Co. KG, offers private investors the opportunity to participate as a co-investor in selected real estate projects via the fast-growing digital investment platform for real estate “Engel & Völkers Digital Invest”. As a quality-leading platform in the field of digital real estate investment and financing, and as part of Engel & Völkers’ global network of licensed partners, it enjoys exceptionally high brand recognition.

With many years of industry expertise, extensive due diligence and high quality standards, a financing volume of more than EUR 200 million has been achieved to date. A loyal and well-capitalized investor base with currently more than 14,000 users enables project financing within short financing periods. The market share is to be significantly expanded with a growth and quality-focused business strategy.

Further information: www.ev-digitalinvest.de

ENGEL & VÖLKERS DIGITAL INVEST
EV Digital Invest AG
Licensed partner of Engel & Völkers Marken GmbH & Co. KG
Joachimsthaler Str. 12
10719 Berlin
www.ev-digitalinvest.de

Contact:
Kirchhoff Consult, Jan Hutterer
Borselstraße 20, 22765 Hamburg
Phone: +49 40 60 91 86 65
E-mail: ev-digitalinvest@kirchhoff.de


24.02.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: EV Digital Invest AG
Joachimsthaler Straße 10
10719 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 403 69 15 21
E-mail: info@ev-digitalinvest.de
Internet: www.ev-digitalinvest.de
ISIN: DE000A3DD6W5
WKN: A3DD6W
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1567597

 
End of News EQS News Service

1567597  24.02.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1567597&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
