07-Jun-2023 / 19:33 CET/CEST

EV Digital Invest AG signs purchase agreement for acquisition of wevest Vermögensverwaltung AG



Berlin, 07 June 2023. EV Digital Invest AG (ISIN: DE000A3DD6W5 hereinafter referred to as “Engel & Völkers Digital Invest”), operator of the online real estate investment platform "Engel & Völkers Digital Invest", has today signed a purchase agreement for the one hundred percent acquisition of Berlin-based wevest Vermögensverwaltung AG ("wevest"). The digital wealth management company wevest holds licenses from the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) for investment brokerage, investment advisory, placement, and financial portfolio management in accordance with § 15 of the Investment Firm Act (WpIG) and is therefore subject to BaFin's supervision. With the acquisition, particularly of these licenses, Engel & Völkers Digital Invest can expand its digital product and service offering - even beyond the real estate asset class - and enhance the integration of the value chain. wevest primarily offers its customers digital ETF investments and personalized wealth management services. The audited financial statements of wevest for the fiscal year 2021 report a revenue of 515 kEUR and an EBIT of 125 kEUR. The preliminary revenue for the fiscal year 2022 amounts to approximately 380 kEUR, and the preliminary EBIT is -6 kEUR. As of December 31, 2022 wevest managed client assets of approximately 64 mEUR (AuM).



The completion of the acquisition is subject to approval by BaFin within the legally required ownership control procedure (“Inhaberkontrollverfahren”).



The purchase price is intended to be paid through a yet to be determined issuance of 237,246 new registered shares with a pro-rata amount of EUR 1.00 per share of EV Digital Invest AG from authorized capital, as well as a lower six-figure cash component using funds from the 2022 IPO.



