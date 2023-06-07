Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. EV Digital Invest AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENGL   DE000A3DD6W5

EV DIGITAL INVEST AG

(ENGL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EV Digital Invest AG signs purchase agreement for acquisition of wevest Vermögensverwaltung AG

06/07/2023 | 01:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-Ad-hoc: EV Digital Invest AG / Key word(s): Acquisition
EV Digital Invest AG signs purchase agreement for acquisition of wevest Vermögensverwaltung AG

07-Jun-2023 / 19:33 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

EV Digital Invest AG signs purchase agreement for acquisition of wevest Vermögensverwaltung AG

Berlin, 07 June 2023. EV Digital Invest AG (ISIN: DE000A3DD6W5 hereinafter referred to as “Engel & Völkers Digital Invest”), operator of the online real estate investment platform "Engel & Völkers Digital Invest", has today signed a purchase agreement for the one hundred percent acquisition of Berlin-based wevest Vermögensverwaltung AG ("wevest"). The digital wealth management company wevest holds licenses from the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) for investment brokerage, investment advisory, placement, and financial portfolio management in accordance with § 15 of the Investment Firm Act (WpIG) and is therefore subject to BaFin's supervision. With the acquisition, particularly of these licenses, Engel & Völkers Digital Invest can expand its digital product and service offering - even beyond the real estate asset class - and enhance the integration of the value chain. wevest primarily offers its customers digital ETF investments and personalized wealth management services. The audited financial statements of wevest for the fiscal year 2021 report a revenue of 515 kEUR and an EBIT of 125 kEUR. The preliminary revenue for the fiscal year 2022 amounts to approximately 380 kEUR, and the preliminary EBIT is -6 kEUR. As of December 31, 2022 wevest managed client assets of approximately 64 mEUR (AuM).

The completion of the acquisition is subject to approval by BaFin within the legally required ownership control procedure (“Inhaberkontrollverfahren”).

The purchase price is intended to be paid through a yet to be determined issuance of 237,246 new registered shares with a pro-rata amount of EUR 1.00 per share of EV Digital Invest AG from authorized capital, as well as a lower six-figure cash component using funds from the 2022 IPO.

ENGEL&VÖLKERS DIGITAL INVEST
EV Digital Invest AG
Licensed partner of Engel & Völkers Marken GmbH & Co KG
Joachimsthaler Str. 12
10719 Berlin
www.ev-digitalinvest.de

Contact:
Kirchhoff Consult, Jan Hutterer
Borselstraße 20, 22765 Hamburg
Phone: +49 40 60 91 86 65
E-mail: ev-digitalinvest@kirchhoff.de



End of Inside Information

07-Jun-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: EV Digital Invest AG
Joachimsthaler Straße 10
10719 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 403 69 15 21
E-mail: info@ev-digitalinvest.de
Internet: www.ev-digitalinvest.de
ISIN: DE000A3DD6W5
WKN: A3DD6W
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1652063

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1652063  07-Jun-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1652063&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about EV DIGITAL INVEST AG
01:34pEV Digital Invest AG signs purchase agreement for acquisition of wevest Vermögensverwal..
EQ
05/24Engel & Völkers Digital Invest reports successful financial year 2022 – Total ope..
EQ
05/24Engel & Völkers Digital Invest : Adjusted EBIT for 2022 financial year significantly above..
EQ
05/04Certain Ordinary Bearer Shares of EV Digital Invest AG are subject to a Lock-Up Agreeme..
CI
02/24Ev Digital Invest Ag : Successful launch of automated investment function – sustaina..
EQ
01/09Engel & Völkers Digital Invest grows in challenging market environment - financing volu..
EQ
2022Engel & Völkers Digital Invest achieves placement volume of more than 23 million euros ..
EQ
2022Certain Ordinary Bearer Shares of EV Digital Invest AG are subject to a Lock-Up Agreeme..
CI
2022Engel & Völkers Digital Invest publishes 2022 half-year report and grows in a challengi..
EQ
2022EV Digital Invest AG Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 5,40 M 5,78 M 5,78 M
Net income 2022 -4,10 M -4,39 M -4,39 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,13x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 26,5 M 28,3 M 28,3 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,90x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,19x
Nbr of Employees 37
Free-Float 0,56%
Chart EV DIGITAL INVEST AG
Duration : Period :
EV Digital Invest AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 5,95 €
Average target price 11,00 €
Spread / Average Target 84,9%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EV DIGITAL INVEST AG13.33%28
BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A.19.05%28 944
HAITONG SECURITIES CO., LTD.9.55%15 181
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED4.44%9 011
HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.4.67%6 209
AVANZA BANK HOLDING AB (PUBL)1.97%3 269
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer