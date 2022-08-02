Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. EV Digital Invest AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENGL   DE000A3DD6W5

EV DIGITAL INVEST AG

(ENGL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:31 2022-08-02 am EDT
8.925 EUR   +0.85%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Engel & Völkers Digital Invest: Earnings forecast for full year 2022

08/02/2022 | 05:09pm EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: EV Digital Invest AG / Key word(s): Forecast
Engel & Völkers Digital Invest: Earnings forecast for full year 2022

02-Aug-2022 / 23:07 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AD-HOC NOTIFICATION

Engel & Völkers Digital Invest: Earnings forecast for full year 2022

Berlin, 2 August 2022. EV Digital Invest AG (ISIN: DE000A3DD6W5), operator of the online real estate investment platform "Engel & Völkers Digital Invest", expects EBIT adjusted for the costs and special accounting incomes in context of the IPO to be around -1.7 million euros in the full year 2022, according to current estimates. This is significantly better compared to the currently existing analyst estimate. In the previous period, the adjusted EBIT amounted to 0.3 million euros. Total operating income (sales and other operating income reduced by special one-off effects of the IPO) is currently expected to be in the range of 5.5 to 6.0 million euros for the full year 2022. This outlook takes into account the changed interest rate environment, challenging market conditions and the strict selection of real estate projects.

In line with the general shift of investor preferences in recent months, the Management Board has adjusted the company's growth strategy. Among other things, the start of the Ukraine war resulted in a weaker overall economic development. Whereas before, the focus was on maximizing possible growth, the primary objective in the short to medium term will now be cost-efficient and more risk-averse growth. Against this backdrop and on the basis of the half-year figures, the company expects a significantly lower increase in costs for the full year 2022 - in particular for personnel costs, marketing expenses as well as service provider and third-party costs. Overall, Engel & Völkers Digital Invest expects total operative expenses (total expenses reduced by costs and special one-off effects of the IPO) of around 7.4 million euros for the full year. This is approximately 3.2 million euros lower compared to the currently existing analyst estimate. The Management Board confirms the expectation communicated prior to the IPO that total income will develop at medium to long-term double-digit growth rates.

Furter information: www.ev-digitalinvest.de

ENGEL & VÖLKERS DIGITAL INVEST
EV Digital Invest AG
Licensed partner of Engel & Völkers Marken GmbH & Co. KG
Joachimsthaler Str. 12
10719 Berlin
www.ev-digitalinvest.de

Contact:
Kirchhoff Consult, Jan Hutterer
Borselstraße 20, 22765 Hamburg
Phone: +49 40 60 91 86 65
E-mail: ev-digitalinvest@kirchhoff.de

02-Aug-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: EV Digital Invest AG
Joachimsthaler Straße 10
10719 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 403 69 15 21
E-mail: info@ev-digitalinvest.de
Internet: www.ev-digitalinvest.de
ISIN: DE000A3DD6W5
WKN: A3DD6W
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1411921

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1411921  02-Aug-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1411921&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 8,50 M 8,67 M 8,67 M
Net income 2022 -5,20 M -5,30 M -5,30 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -7,14x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 39,4 M 40,2 M 40,2 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,63x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,72x
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float -
Chart EV DIGITAL INVEST AG
EV Digital Invest AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 8,85 €
Average target price 15,00 €
Spread / Average Target 69,5%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EV DIGITAL INVEST AG0.00%40
BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A.-7.25%22 824
HAITONG SECURITIES CO., LTD.-25.61%15 581
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-6.43%8 973
HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.-18.08%5 833
LAZARD LTD-13.29%3 703