Engel & Völkers Digital Invest grows in challenging market environment - financing volume reaches more than 200 million euros



09.01.2023 / 17:51 CET/CEST

Total financing volume since foundation exceeds 200 million euro mark

Placement volume in 2022 significantly above previous year at €59.9 million

More than 32 million euros repaid to investors on schedule in 2022

Stable growth in a volatile environment: 2022 business figures in line with expectations Berlin, 9 January 2023. EV Digital Invest AG (ISIN: DE000A3DD6W5, hereinafter referred to as the “Company” or “Engel & Völkers Digital Invest”), operator of the online real estate investment platform “Engel & Völkers Digital Invest”, announces another milestone: the total financing volume since its foundation exceeded the 200 million euro mark. In the 2022 financial year, real estate projects with a volume of 59.9 million euros were placed to investors via the platform (previous year: 32.7 million euros). The company can thus look back on the best year in terms of placement volume since it was founded and is continuing its growth course steadily despite a challenging market environment.



Marc Laubenheimer, Co-CEO: “Last year, the general conditions were immensely challenging. Nevertheless, together with our investors, we reached a new milestone: since the company was founded, more than 70 real estate projects with over 200 million euros have been financed through our platform. These figures confirm: We have positioned ourselves in the best possible way to grow stably and successfully even in challenging times.”



In the 2022 financial year, 18 real estate projects were financed on the platform. Engel & Völkers Digital Invest recorded an unbroken high level of investor demand despite the generally difficult investment environment. This is evidenced not least by the extremely rapid financing of the last three real estate projects of 2022 “DFI Zukunftspark Oberfranken” in Hof (3.7 million euros), “Jugendstil-Altbau am Rothenbaum II” in Hamburg-Harvestehude (4.0 million euros) and “Stadtleben Altlindenau” in Leipzig (3.0 million euros). The projects were each fully financed in just a few hours.



Furthermore, around 32 million euros were repaid to investors as planned in the past financial year. At the end of the year, the company nevertheless recorded a payment delay for a project development. For the first time, insolvency proceedings were opened for a developer of a real estate project financed via the platform. Together with the investors, a total of around 2.4 million euros was contributed to the project financing in question. At this point in time, it is not yet possible to estimate whether or how much can be repaid by the project sponsor. Tobias Barten, Co-CEO: “Each project on our platform undergoes a complex due diligence process - also involving independent external experts. We inform our investors in detail about the opportunities and risks involved. Despite all the care we take, we unfortunately cannot completely rule out the possibility that project partners may get into difficulties in the current difficult market environment. We are in close contact with all parties involved in order to achieve the best possible solution for our investors.”



All other crowdfunding projects are proceeding according to plan. Due to the overall positive and stable business development, the Executive Board currently expects turnover and earnings for the 2022 financial year to be in line with the communicated expectations.



About EV Digital Invest AG

EV Digital Invest AG, license partner of Engel & Völkers Marken GmbH & Co. KG, offers private investors the opportunity to participate as a co-investor in selected real estate projects via the fast-growing digital investment platform for real estate “Engel & Völkers Digital Invest”. As a quality-leading platform in the field of digital real estate investment and financing, and as part of Engel & Völkers’ global network of licensed partners, it enjoys exceptionally high brand recognition.



With many years of industry expertise, extensive due diligence and high quality standards, a financing volume of more than EUR 200 million has been achieved to date. A loyal and well-capitalized investor base with currently more than 14,000 users enables project financing within short financing periods. The market share is to be significantly expanded with a growth and quality-focused business strategy.



Further information: www.ev-digitalinvest.de



ENGEL & VÖLKERS DIGITAL INVEST

EV Digital Invest AG

Licensed partner of Engel & Völkers Marken GmbH & Co. KG

Joachimsthaler Str. 12

10719 Berlin

www.ev-digitalinvest.de



Contact :

Kirchhoff Consult, Jan Hutterer

Borselstraße 20, 22765 Hamburg

Phone: +49 40 60 91 86 65

E-mail: ev-digitalinvest@kirchhoff.de

