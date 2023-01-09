Advanced search
    ENGL   DE000A3DD6W5

EV DIGITAL INVEST AG

(ENGL)
  Report
04:09 2023-01-09 am EST
4.980 EUR   +3.32%
Engel & Völkers Digital Invest grows in challenging market environment - financing volume reaches more than 200 million euros

01/09/2023 | 11:53am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-News: EV Digital Invest AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Financing
Engel & Völkers Digital Invest grows in challenging market environment - financing volume reaches more than 200 million euros

09.01.2023 / 17:51 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Engel & Völkers Digital Invest grows in challenging market environment - financing volume reaches more than 200 million euros

  • Total financing volume since foundation exceeds 200 million euro mark
  • Placement volume in 2022 significantly above previous year at €59.9 million
  • More than 32 million euros repaid to investors on schedule in 2022
  • Stable growth in a volatile environment: 2022 business figures in line with expectations

Berlin, 9 January 2023. EV Digital Invest AG (ISIN: DE000A3DD6W5, hereinafter referred to as the “Company” or “Engel & Völkers Digital Invest”), operator of the online real estate investment platform “Engel & Völkers Digital Invest”, announces another milestone: the total financing volume since its foundation exceeded the 200 million euro mark. In the 2022 financial year, real estate projects with a volume of 59.9 million euros were placed to investors via the platform (previous year: 32.7 million euros). The company can thus look back on the best year in terms of placement volume since it was founded and is continuing its growth course steadily despite a challenging market environment.

Marc Laubenheimer, Co-CEO: “Last year, the general conditions were immensely challenging. Nevertheless, together with our investors, we reached a new milestone: since the company was founded, more than 70 real estate projects with over 200 million euros have been financed through our platform. These figures confirm: We have positioned ourselves in the best possible way to grow stably and successfully even in challenging times.”

In the 2022 financial year, 18 real estate projects were financed on the platform. Engel & Völkers Digital Invest recorded an unbroken high level of investor demand despite the generally difficult investment environment. This is evidenced not least by the extremely rapid financing of the last three real estate projects of 2022 “DFI Zukunftspark Oberfranken” in Hof (3.7 million euros), “Jugendstil-Altbau am Rothenbaum II” in Hamburg-Harvestehude (4.0 million euros) and “Stadtleben Altlindenau” in Leipzig (3.0 million euros). The projects were each fully financed in just a few hours.

Furthermore, around 32 million euros were repaid to investors as planned in the past financial year. At the end of the year, the company nevertheless recorded a payment delay for a project development. For the first time, insolvency proceedings were opened for a developer of a real estate project financed via the platform. Together with the investors, a total of around 2.4 million euros was contributed to the project financing in question. At this point in time, it is not yet possible to estimate whether or how much can be repaid by the project sponsor.

Tobias Barten, Co-CEO: “Each project on our platform undergoes a complex due diligence process - also involving independent external experts. We inform our investors in detail about the opportunities and risks involved. Despite all the care we take, we unfortunately cannot completely rule out the possibility that project partners may get into difficulties in the current difficult market environment. We are in close contact with all parties involved in order to achieve the best possible solution for our investors.”

All other crowdfunding projects are proceeding according to plan. Due to the overall positive and stable business development, the Executive Board currently expects turnover and earnings for the 2022 financial year to be in line with the communicated expectations.

About EV Digital Invest AG
EV Digital Invest AG, license partner of Engel & Völkers Marken GmbH & Co. KG, offers private investors the opportunity to participate as a co-investor in selected real estate projects via the fast-growing digital investment platform for real estate “Engel & Völkers Digital Invest”. As a quality-leading platform in the field of digital real estate investment and financing, and as part of Engel & Völkers’ global network of licensed partners, it enjoys exceptionally high brand recognition.

With many years of industry expertise, extensive due diligence and high quality standards, a financing volume of more than EUR 200 million has been achieved to date. A loyal and well-capitalized investor base with currently more than 14,000 users enables project financing within short financing periods. The market share is to be significantly expanded with a growth and quality-focused business strategy.

Further information: www.ev-digitalinvest.de

ENGEL & VÖLKERS DIGITAL INVEST
EV Digital Invest AG
Licensed partner of Engel & Völkers Marken GmbH & Co. KG
Joachimsthaler Str. 12
10719 Berlin
www.ev-digitalinvest.de

Contact:
Kirchhoff Consult, Jan Hutterer
Borselstraße 20, 22765 Hamburg
Phone: +49 40 60 91 86 65
E-mail: ev-digitalinvest@kirchhoff.de


09.01.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: EV Digital Invest AG
Joachimsthaler Straße 10
10719 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 403 69 15 21
E-mail: info@ev-digitalinvest.de
Internet: www.ev-digitalinvest.de
ISIN: DE000A3DD6W5
WKN: A3DD6W
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1530847

 
End of News EQS News Service

1530847  09.01.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1530847&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
