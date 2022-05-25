Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. EV Digital Invest AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENGL   DE000A3DD6W5

EV DIGITAL INVEST AG

(ENGL)
Delayed Deutsche Boerse AG  -  05/24 11:35:57 am EDT
12.30 EUR   +9.82%
05/03Real Estate Platform Engel & Völkers Digital Invest Lists in Frankfurt
MT
05/03EV DIGITAL INVEST AG : Disclosure after the end of the stabilization period in accordance with Article 6 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 on the non-impleme
EQ
04/27Engel & Völkers Digital Invest sets final offer price for IPO at 14.00 Euro per share
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Engel & Völkers Digital Invest raises more than 12 million euros to finance new projects

05/25/2022 | 02:32am EDT
DGAP-News: EV Digital Invest AG / Key word(s): Real Estate
Engel & Völkers Digital Invest raises more than 12 million euros to finance new projects

25.05.2022 / 08:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Engel & Völkers Digital Invest raises more than 12 million euros to finance new projects

Berlin, May 25, 2022. EV Digital Invest AG (ISIN: DE000A3DD6W5), operator of the online real estate investment platform "Engel & Völkers Digital Invest", announces another placement record shortly after its IPO. In recent weeks, the planned share of the investment volume of around 12.3 million euros was collected from private investors. The equity placed will be used proportionately to realize the three real estate projects ?Eco Living Lichtenrade? in Berlin (EUR 3.8 million), the ?Ensemble am Wissenschaftspark in Potsdam? (EUR 2.5 million) and the ?Stadthaus ?Mozart? II? (EUR 6.0 million) in Munich. The latter is the largest project financed to date via the digital real estate investment platform founded in 2017 and is also setting standards beyond this.

Marc Laubenheimer, Co-CEO of the company: ?The exceptionally short funding phase of less than five hours for our largest project to date, ?Stadthaus ?Mozart? II?, confirms that we have earned great trust from our investors with the high-quality and lucrative projects that we offer for investment on our platform. With this strong investor base and a well-filled project pipeline, I believe we are ideally positioned for further growth.?

Classically elegant multi-family house with high standard of fit-out planned in Munich
The ?Stadthaus ?Mozart? II? project development in a sought-after location in the Neuhausen-Nymphenburg district comprises 27 condominiums with upscale finishes. Almost all of the one- to five-room apartments have terraces, roof terraces or balconies. The two multi-story building sections are connected underground via a two-story underground garage with 27 car and 51 bicycle parking spaces. The site also includes green areas and a children?s playground in the inner courtyard. Construction work on the new building is progressing and the shell of the basement has already been completed. Completion is scheduled for the second quarter of 2023. Investors will receive a fixed interest rate of 5.5 percent per annum on their investment. The maximum financing period runs until June 11, 2023.

New housing estate with 22 terraced houses of ecological construction in the south of Berlin
The new construction project ?Eco Living Lichtenrade? envisages the construction of 22 terraced houses together with their own parking space in sustainable-ecological timber hybrid construction on the outskirts of Berlin. In a quiet and natural location in the Tempelhof-Schöneberg district, eight houses with a living space of 168 square meters and a further 14 units with a living space of 133 square meters will be built by the end of 2023. The buildings will be heated via fuel cells and equipped with a photovoltaic system on the roof. Investors will receive a fixed interest rate of 5.6 percent per year. The planned term is around 24 months, but at least 19 months in the event of early termination.

Ensemble of buildings with ten apartments under construction at Potsdam Science Park
Spread over four buildings, ten residential units between 45 and 189 square meters are currently being built in the green Teltower Vorstadt district of Potsdam, the state capital, following the successful revitalization. Eight units are planned as maisonettes, all of which have a balcony or terrace. In addition, five outdoor parking spaces are planned on the more than 1,500-square-meter property. Completion is scheduled for the second half of 2022. Investors will benefit from a fixed interest rate of 5.6 percent per year with a planned maturity date of April 15, 2024, which can, however, be shortened by three months if the borrower repays the loan early.

The investment platform Engel & Völkers Digital Invest was the first company to conduct an IPO on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the current stock market year. The funds from the share placement are to be used to further accelerate the company's growth.

About EV Digital Invest AG
The fast-growing digital investment platform for real estate "Engel & Völkers Digital Invest" offers private investors the opportunity to participate in selected real estate projects as co-investors. As the quality-leading platform in the field of digital real estate investment and financing, and as a registered license partner of Engel & Völkers, it enjoys exceptionally high brand recognition.

With many years of industry expertise, extensive due diligence and high quality standards, a financing volume of more than EUR 170 million has been achieved so far without project defaults. A loyal and well-capitalized investor base with currently more than 13,000 users enables project financing within short financing periods. Market share is to be significantly expanded with a growth and quality-focused business strategy.

Further information: www.ev-digitalinvest.de

ENGEL & VÖLKERS DIGITAL INVEST
EV Digital Invest AG
Joachimsthaler Str. 12
10719 Berlin
www.ev-digitalinvest.de

Licensed partner of Engel & Völkers Marken GmbH & Co. KG

Contact:
Kirchhoff Consult, Jan Hutterer
Borselstraße 20, 22765 Hamburg
Phone: +49 40 60 91 86 65
E-mail: ev-digitalinvest@kirchhoff.de


25.05.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: EV Digital Invest AG
Joachimsthaler Straße 10
10719 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 403 69 15 21
E-mail: info@ev-digitalinvest.de
Internet: www.ev-digitalinvest.de
ISIN: DE000A3DD6W5
WKN: A3DD6W
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1360611

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1360611  25.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1360611&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
