Wealth manager EV Digital Invest Assets Management AG awarded top 5-star rating by Capital business magazine

„Digital Invest Assets“ remains one of the 10 best wealth management companies in Germany in 2024

Confirmation of the EV Digital Invest Group's positioning as a quality leader in the range of exclusive financial products Berlin, 02 July 2024. EV Digital Invest Assets Management AG, a wholly owned subsidiary of EV Digital Invest AG (ISIN: DE000A3DD6W5) - operator of the online investment platform "Digital Invest Assets", among others - has once again been awarded the top 5-star rating by the renowned business magazine Capital. Capital is one of the most widely read business magazines in Germany. In the current issue (07/2024), Capital tested 123 independent wealth managers in Germany in collaboration with the independent Institut für Vermögensaufbau (IVA) and analyzed around 69,000 real customer portfolios. With an outstanding result for EV Digital Invest Assets Management AG: it was one of only 10 wealth managers to receive the highest rating of 5 stars.



Under the "Digital Invest Assets" brand, EV Digital Invest Assets Management AG offers digital investment opportunities ranging from a call money account to efficient ETF portfolios for general wealth preservation and accumulation as well as customized investment solutions. The portfolios have been put together independently by the investment team for many years in accordance with the scientific findings of modern portfolio theories and are monitored on an ongoing basis. Thanks to the team's many years of experience in managing institutional and private assets, customized solutions are found for each client and continuously adapted to the respective market situation. The 5-star award confirms the continuous commitment to outstanding asset management and first-class customer service.



Björn Siegismund, CEO, EV Digital Invest Assets Management AG: „This honour is confirmation for us that many years of experience and our intensive work ultimately pay off and that we can provide our customers with first-class investments. We are grateful for the trust that our customers place in us and take the associated responsibility very seriously. It is therefore all the more gratifying to be recognized for our work by an independent body.“



Lars Kalwitzke, CFO, EV Digital Invest Assets Management AG: „The fact that we have achieved top ratings in all portfolio classes confirms our commitment to managing our ETF portfolios efficiently and with great care. We will continue to focus on close customer contact in the future in order to understand our customers' individual needs, goals and risk appetite and offer customized solutions.“



Intensive testing process by Capital

The asset management team led by board members Lars Kalwitzke and Björn Siegis-mund got the Capital award for the third year in a row. It achieved the top score for the first time in 2022. The business magazine Capital carried out a comprehensive and detailed evaluation process for its test. In the case of EV Digital Invest Assets Management AG, Capital analyzed the actual performance of a total of 283 portfolios. The result: EV Digital Invest Assets Management AG was convincing in all categories and thus achieved the best possible result. The asset manager scored particularly highly in the categories of portfolio structure and product implementation.



Regarding the portfolio structure, Capital analyzed how diversified and balanced the portfolios are in order to ensure the best possible risk diversification. In addition to a defensive liquid portfolio, "Digital Invest Assets" also offers a balance portfolio with equity-like returns and a third of the market risk, as well as a future portfolio focusing on future topics such as climate change, blockchain or healthcare with the opportunity for high potential returns.



In addition, Capital assessed how well the asset managers are able to translate their investment strategies into specific investment products and, on the other hand, identify and minimize potential risks. Capital also analyzed the cost structure to ensure that the asset managers' services are cost-efficient and transparent.



Successful expansion strategy

As part of its expansion strategy, EV Digital Invest AG acquired EV Digital Invest Assets Management AG (formerly wevest Vermögensverwaltung AG) in June 2023. This enabled the range of high-quality financial products - as part of the multi-brand strategy with the two investment platforms "Digital Invest Assets" and "Engel & Völkers Digital Invest".



Karl Poerschke, COO, EV Digital Invest AG and Supervisory Board EV Digital Invest Assets Management AG: „The 5-star award confirms the outstanding quality of our asset management and reaffirms our decision to offer first-class non real estate investment products under the 'Digital Invest Assets' brand. We have thus reached a key milestone in our strategy to create a digital, integrated ecosystem of high-quality, exclusive investment products with and without a real estate focus. “













About EV Digital Invest AG

EV Digital Invest AG, a license partner of Engel & Völkers Marken GmbH & Co. KG, offers investors a wide range of products and services across various asset classes on its digital investment platforms - from property investments in various asset classes, a call money account and ETFs to full asset management. Under the two brands "Engel & Völkers Digital Invest" and "Digital Invest Assets", investors can invest from one euro to several million euros – in real estate and non real estate investment products. With a sustainable and quality-focussed business strategy, the company has a strong position in attractive growth markets.



Under the "Digital Invest Assets" brand, the company offers digital investment opportunities without a property connection. The offering includes a call money account, efficient ETF portfolios for general wealth preservation and accumulation as well as customized investment solutions - tailored to the needs and goals of wealthy clients/investors. The asset manager was once again recognized by the independent business magazine Capital as one of the best asset managers in Germany with the highest 5-star rating.





More information: www.digitalinvest-assets.de





EV Digital Invest AG

Lizenzpartner der Engel & Völkers Marken GmbH & Co. KG

Joachimsthaler Str. 12

10719 Berlin



Kontakt :

Kirchhoff Consult, Jan Hutterer

Borselstraße 20, 22765 Hamburg

Phone: +49 40 60 91 86 65

E-mail : ev-digitalinvest@kirchhoff.de

