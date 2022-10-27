Advanced search
    EVNI   CA26928V1058

EV NICKEL INC.

(EVNI)
2022-10-27
0.1500 CAD   +3.45%
EV Nickel Inc.: Invitation to Red Cloud's 2022 Fall Mining Showcase

10/27/2022 | 01:45pm EDT
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2022) - EV Nickel Inc. (TSXV: EVNI) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2022 Fall Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from November 9-10, 2022.

Sean Samson- President, CEO & Director will be presenting on November 9th at 11:40 AM Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/fallminingshowcase2022/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

EV Nickel Inc.
Sean Samson
+1-647-948-7424
info@evnickel.com
www.evnickel.com


© Newsfilecorp 2022
