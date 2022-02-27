EV Resources : EVR to Acquire Highly Prospective Don Enrique Copper Project

felsic (aplitic) dykes. The sedimentary-volcanic sequence is known in central Perú as the "Permian Mitu Group", and the volcanic unit as "Catalina Volcanics". The area is crossed diagonally by a large regional fault zone, striking NW-SE, and can be followed for at least 40km.

At the main Don Enrique Prospect, copper-gold-silver mineralisation is hosted by two parallel, subvertical to steeply east dipping, hydrothermal breccia structures that range from 5m to 20m in width and are separated by a 90m wide zone of andesite.

As observed in the underground adit (Zone 1), vein material is composed in part of massive sulphides with patches and pods of quartz and calcite veinlets. Sulphides mainly comprise a mixture of patches of chalcopyrite, minor bornite together with scattered molybdenite, some galena and rare sphalerite. At the hanging-wall of the vein there is a zone more than 2m thick of hydrothermal breccia composed of altered rock-fragments with disseminated sulphides, and quartz fragments in a matrix of argillised and silicified materials with milky quartz and calcite veinlets.

At surface, Zone 1 crops-out discontinuously over widths of 15m to 20m for about 1km showing abundant iron oxides and traces of remnant sulphide within milky quartz. Zone 2 can be traced as almost continuous outcrop for 1.2 to 1.5km over 5 to 10m widths as milky quartz, hosting some scattered old small pits and trenches.

The breccia bodies and veining are interpreted to extend from surface to the valley floor, a vertical distance of 300m. There is no evidence of drilling at the prospect, hence it is unknown whether observed mineralisation is continuous from surface to the adit level.

Figure 2. View of Zone 1 (east) and Zone 2 (west) viewed to south. Distance from hill crest to valley

floor is 300 metres.

