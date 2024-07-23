EV Resources |Investor Presentation

EV Resources Limited is an Australia-based company, which is focused on exploring and developing copper assets in The Americas. The Companyâs projects include Parag Copper-Molybdenum, Don Enrique Copper, La Cienega Copper, Yanamina Gold, Weinebene & Eastern Alps, Shaw River and Khartoum. The Parag Project is located in Peru, 145 kilometers (km) north of Lima in the province of Huaura. The Parag Project covers 1399 hectares (ha). The Don Enrique Project consists of four licenses covering 1,800 Ha, in an area 21 km northeast of Jauja, and approximately 260 km from the Nationâs capital, Lima: 0100769-12, 0105549-07, 0101581-08 and 010155815. The Company holds 145 unpatented lode mining claims for a total of approximately 2,996 acres along with the Golden Eagle claims of 18 unpatented claims amounting to 370 acres. The Yanamina Gold Project, located in the Ancash Province in Central Peru, is an outcropping epithermal gold resource with an existing resource of +265,000 ozs gold.