ASX: EVR

23rd July 2024

EV Resources |Investor Presentation

An Experienced Corporate Board & Executive Team

Luke Martino

Adrian Paul

Navin S. Sidhu

Lynette Suppiah

Non-Executive Chairman

Executive Director

Executive Director

Non-Executive Director

Hugh Callaghan

Gonzalo Lemuz

Giorgio Albertini

Managing Director

Head of Exploration

General Director Peru

Corporate Snapshot

ASX EVR Capital Structure

Major Shareholders

1,371,271,485

Shares on issue

A$0.006

Share Price

As at 18 July, 2024

403,351,964

Listed Options at 2c Expiring 30/11/2026

$A8.23m

Market Capitalisation

As at 18 July 2024

108,333,331

Listed Options at 4.5c

Expiring 31/8/2024

A$350,000

Cash and Equivalents

As at 18 July 2024

10%

Retail

10%

Small instos

80%

Board &

Management

Share Price

84,000,000

Performance Shares Expiring 29/11/2025

EVR is a Copper Exploration and Development Company

  • EVR has two copper projects located within 350km of Lima and close to infrastructure
  • Parag (EVR 70%) Copper - Molybdenum - Silver Porphyry
    • 83 Holes demonstrate a large and scalable copper- molybdenum porphyry system over a 1200 metre strike and width of up to 1000 metres
    • 12,150 metres of diamond drilling to date
  • Don Enrique (EVR 50%) Copper - Silver
    • Drill Ready and permitted on a large and compelling Chargeability High anomaly 1500 metres long and up to 750 metres wide
    • Additional ground staked on trend with the IP anomaly

We invest in Peru because it is a major copper producer

DON

ENRIQUE

Peru has 12.0% of the world's copper reserves and is the world's

PROJECT

second largest Cu producer(2.7mt in 2023) and 3rd largest Mo

producer

Peru holds 12% of the world's copper reserves, 3.9% of its

gold, 15.3% of its silver, 9.5% of zinc, 5.3% of lead and 2.8% of tin

reserves

Why Did We Invest in Parag?

  • Parag is a Copper-Molybdenum(Cu-Mo) porphyry typical of the Andean region
  • Copper Porphyries are the source of 70% of the world's copper as they offer SCALE
  • Parag is surrounded by Major companies drawn to a recently identified belt of intrusive structures and several clusters of Cu-Mo porphyries
  • Parag is highly unusual because a large shallow anomaly of extensive high grade breccias outcrop at surface that have extraordinary - possibly unique - co product grades.
  • Economic copper porphyries all need higher grade mineralisation close to surface to rapidly repay the capital and infrastructure cost and Parag demonstrably has that
  • This is why we invested in Parag - the high grade breccia zone is the critical difference that can make a porphyry economic
  • Importantly for a junior, this zone offers high grade shallow mineralisation for a standalone mine of a scale suitable for independent development - and gives us time to explore and search for a strategic partner for the longer term porphyry project

Hole VIE-01 at 92.5m

Hydrothermal breccia 2.25% Cu & 0.115% Mo

Parag is part of an Emerging Cu-Mo District

Parag lies within a Substantial Intrusive System

Parag's position in the Porphyry system - Molybdenum Rich

Parag Parag

Sillitoe

Halley et al.

(2015)

(1973)

