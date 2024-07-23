ASX: EVR
23rd July 2024
EV Resources |Investor Presentation
An Experienced Corporate Board & Executive Team
Luke Martino
Adrian Paul
Navin S. Sidhu
Lynette Suppiah
Non-Executive Chairman
Executive Director
Executive Director
Non-Executive Director
Hugh Callaghan
Gonzalo Lemuz
Giorgio Albertini
Managing Director
Head of Exploration
General Director Peru
Corporate Snapshot
ASX EVR Capital Structure
Major Shareholders
1,371,271,485
Shares on issue
A$0.006
Share Price
As at 18 July, 2024
403,351,964
Listed Options at 2c Expiring 30/11/2026
$A8.23m
Market Capitalisation
As at 18 July 2024
108,333,331
Listed Options at 4.5c
Expiring 31/8/2024
A$350,000
Cash and Equivalents
As at 18 July 2024
10%
Retail
10%
Small instos
80%
Board &
Management
Share Price
84,000,000
Performance Shares Expiring 29/11/2025
EVR is a Copper Exploration and Development Company
- EVR has two copper projects located within 350km of Lima and close to infrastructure
- Parag (EVR 70%) Copper - Molybdenum - Silver Porphyry
- 83 Holes demonstrate a large and scalable copper- molybdenum porphyry system over a 1200 metre strike and width of up to 1000 metres
- 12,150 metres of diamond drilling to date
- Don Enrique (EVR 50%) Copper - Silver
- Drill Ready and permitted on a large and compelling Chargeability High anomaly 1500 metres long and up to 750 metres wide
- Additional ground staked on trend with the IP anomaly
We invest in Peru because it is a major copper producer
DON
ENRIQUE
•
Peru has 12.0% of the world's copper reserves and is the world's
PROJECT
second largest Cu producer(2.7mt in 2023) and 3rd largest Mo
producer
•
Peru holds 12% of the world's copper reserves, 3.9% of its
gold, 15.3% of its silver, 9.5% of zinc, 5.3% of lead and 2.8% of tin
reserves
Why Did We Invest in Parag?
- Parag is a Copper-Molybdenum(Cu-Mo) porphyry typical of the Andean region
- Copper Porphyries are the source of 70% of the world's copper as they offer SCALE
- Parag is surrounded by Major companies drawn to a recently identified belt of intrusive structures and several clusters of Cu-Mo porphyries
- Parag is highly unusual because a large shallow anomaly of extensive high grade breccias outcrop at surface that have extraordinary - possibly unique - co product grades.
- Economic copper porphyries all need higher grade mineralisation close to surface to rapidly repay the capital and infrastructure cost and Parag demonstrably has that
- This is why we invested in Parag - the high grade breccia zone is the critical difference that can make a porphyry economic
- Importantly for a junior, this zone offers high grade shallow mineralisation for a standalone mine of a scale suitable for independent development - and gives us time to explore and search for a strategic partner for the longer term porphyry project
Hole VIE-01 at 92.5m
Hydrothermal breccia 2.25% Cu & 0.115% Mo
Parag is part of an Emerging Cu-Mo District
Parag lies within a Substantial Intrusive System
Parag's position in the Porphyry system - Molybdenum Rich
Parag Parag
Sillitoe
Halley et al.
(2015)
(1973)
