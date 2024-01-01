ASX: EVR
Advancing Copper Exploration In The Americas
Drill Programme Update:
Peru Projects
January 2024
Compliance Statement
This presentation contains information extracted from ASX market announcements
reported in
accordance
with
the
2012 edition of the "Australasian Code for
Reporting of Exploration
Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves" ("2012
JORC Code")
and available
for
viewing at https://evresources.com.au/. EVR
confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in any original ASX market announcement. These announcements are as follows: •
Parag Project - 4th May 2023; 13th June 2023; 3rd August 2023; 9th October 2023
Don Enrique Project - 30th August 2022, 21st November 2022, 28th March 2023, 30th May 2023, 12th July 2023
Peru - two drill permitted projects central to EVR's overall copper strategy
Project
Commodity
Drill Status
Drill permit granted (Dec 2023).
PARAG
Copper-
Review of old data and drill
Molybdenum
core completed resulting in a
revised geological model.
Drill permit granted (Oct 2023).
DON ENRIQUE
Copper-Silver
Mapping, sampling, geophysics
completed and the "Small
Miners Licence" (PPM) is
awarded to allow drilling
PARAG: COPPER-MOLYBDENUM
Parag Project permitted to drill - December 2023
- The drill permits allow EVR to drill multiple holes from 20 platforms which will provide a year of constant work in 2024 while the company permits a larger programme.
- The substantial body of drilling to date at Parag provides a clear direction for drilling in 2024
- EVR's plan is to move rapidly towards defining a shallow resource on the breccias whilst developing a deeper, longer-term, porphyry copper target at Parag.
- AK Drilling International, located in Lima, have been appointed as Drilling Contractor and will mobilise to site after the New Year, and commence an initial 8,000 metre programme of diamond drilling.
- Past exploration, including 18,470 metres of historical drilling (21 Holes for 10,170 metres and a further 56 historical but unreported holes for 8,300 metres), suggests the presence of an economic copper-molybdenum orebody underlying high grade, outcropping breccias.
- EVR has the strong support of its local communities (Caujul and Navan) and has committed to a multi year partnership and investment programme with our valued local partners
PARAG
Parag Project - High Grade Copper-Molybdenum
- EVR holds 70% of the Parag project, and the original owner retains a 30% free carried interest to a Bankable Feasibility Study, with a non diluted interest of 12% at production.
- 76 Diamond Core holes have been drilled in Parag. We have the drill core for 10,170 metres (21 holes).
- Mineralization at Parag/Viento project is hosted in different lithological units including different types of breccia, hornfels and in felsic igneous bodies.
- High-gradeCu-Mo mineralization is hosted in breccia bodies that is evident from the surface and tested in areas by drilling.
- Identified porphyry mineralization includes:
- Rounded fragments of felsic igneous rock with porphyritic texture in matrix supported breccia with Mo cementing, with quartz-sericite alteration and type A/B veins with chalcopyrite and bornite that suggests the presence of a porphyry mineralized body at depth.
PARAG
Major Mining Groups View The Region As Highly Prospective
- Parag is surrounded by major mining groups drawn to the cluster of porphyry orebodies in a largely unexplored region of recent focus.
-
EVR has initiated discussions with their counterparts to attain a better understanding of the prospectivity of neighbouring permits and the potential impact, if any,
on EVR's geological model for Parag
PARAG
Parag Project: A new geological model defined
- The high-gradeParag Copper-Molybdenumproject in Peru is an advanced copper project with substantial historical drilling, sampling and geophysics and is the focal point of the Company's copper-focused activities.
- During Q3, EVR's team reviewed core, did additional mapping of the project and reevaluated the previous data and model for Parag, and EVR is now planning its next programme around the assumption of a mineralised porphyry system below the shallow high grade and partially drilled breccia zone.
- The focus remains on a strategy of moving quickly towards defining a shallow resource on the breccia zone whilst developing a deeper, longer-term, porphyry copper target.
- Based on 18,470m of historical drilling (76 Holes), and a reinterpretation of this and other geological data, EVR has expanded its original drill campaign.
- EVR plans to twin previous holes but also extend this programme to include new targets designed specifically to test for this deeper, longer-term, porphyry copper target.
Exceptional Grades Warrant Further Exploration
- The revised geological model reflects the impact of exceptionally high molybdenum grades which is to raise the grade of ore on a copper equivalent basis. Molybdenum will provide substantial by-product credits that reduce the costs of copper production,
- At left, see selected historical drill holes in a table that shows copper equivalent assays, calculated and based on the average value of the Mo/Cu ratio for prices recorded on April 30th and October 26th 2023
- Photographs of selected samples from these holes are shown in the following slides for illustrative purposes of the geology encountered in logging, sampling and assaying
Note: a Full list of Drill Holes and Assays from Parag is contained in the ASX
Announcement "EVR Acquires High Grade Parag Copper-Molybdenum Project in
Peru" dated 4th May 2023. EVR has excluded the small quantities of contained
gold and silver from this calculation
PARAG
76 Diamond Holes Drilled To Date In Two Campaigns
Parag - Plan View and Cross Section (Copper Equivalent)
Plot of historical drill holes in a SW-NE section shows Cu-Mo mineralization over a 1200m strike, a 500 m width, and open at depth with substantial targets for extensional and infill drilling.
Note: The figures are generated with Cu Eq (Copper Equivalent) values calculated based on the average of the Mo/Cu ratio calculated on April 30th and October 26th 2023 (6.365:1). The ratio is subject to variance with the relative prices of the commodity and no prediction is made as to future pricing
