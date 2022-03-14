EV Resources : Spectacular Copper and Gold Results from New Standard
03/14/2022 | 06:40pm EDT
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
15th March 2022
Spectacular Copper and Gold Results from
New Standard Copper Project
Highlights:
EV Resources has received spectacular copper and gold results from the New Standard Copper Project in Arizona, USA.
Copper values to 16.8% and gold values to 16.95g/t from surface samples, with 26 of 60 samples returning copper values > 1.0% Cu.
Geological Consultant's report indicates New Standard may be part of a far larger system based on geological reconnaissance and sample results.
EVR has pegged additional Lode Claims covering 1,254 hectares around the 50 hectare New Standard claims.
EV Resources Limited ("EVR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that results have been received for samples collected from the New Standard Project ("the Project"). Numerous elevated copper and gold values were returned from outcrop samples, with some high-grade results from samples outside the New Standard claims. Indications are that copper-gold mineralisation associated with the New Standard mine may be only a portion of a larger system, hence the Company has pegged additional leases around the New Standard claims. EVR recently announced the Company has exercised its option to acquire the New Standard Copper Project 1.
EVR engaged highly respected geological consultants SRK Consulting ("SRK"), Reno Nevada office, to undertake site evaluation. SRK undertook geological reconnaissance and collected 60 surface samples from within the New Standard Claims and in un-tenured surrounding areas where historic workings and surface copper mineralisation was noted. Of the 60 samples, 26 returned copper values greater than 1% to a maximum of 16.8% and 16 gold results greater than 0.1g/t gold to a maximum of 16.95g/t (refer Table 1).
Refer ASX Announcement dated 8th February 2022
evresources.com.au
311-313 Hay St Subiaco, Western Australia 6008
+61 (0) 8 6489 0600 info@evresources.com.au
EV Resources' Executive Director, Adrian Paul, commented:
"I am extremely pleased that EVR has once again been able to acquire a high-quality project, at a relatively low earn in, that fits our portfolio of technology metals assets.
"The initial high-grade results provide the Company impetus to immediately undertake further exploration work to determine the extent of mineralisation and to then define drill targets.
"This is a province that hosts several world-class porphyry copper deposits including, Rosemont, Bagdad, Resolution and one of the largest copper mines in the world, Morenci. The fact that we have pegged additional claims in order to secure a larger area of mineralisation than initially recognised vindicates the Company's interest in the Project."
Figure 1. New Standard claim area and copper results (blue) now included within NS
Claims pegged (refer Figure 2).
During initial reconnaissance, SRK observed historical workings and visible mineralisation and/or alteration outside the New Standard claim area. Hence a broader area was eventually inspected and sampled than was initially anticipated.
EVR has pegged an additional 1,254 hectare area surrounding the New Standard tenure ("NS Claims" - refer Figure 2). This decision is supported by the sample results showing the numerous high-grade copper and gold values to the west and north of the New Standard claims.
Figure 2. Location of New Standard and newly applied tenure
To the west of New Standard, a linear trend of small workings, prospecting pits and visible surface copper oxide returned values up to 6.6% Cu over 800m strike. This trend included gold values to 16.95g/t, however, in general, gold values were less elevated than copper. To the north of New Standard, a sample from a prospecting pit returned 16.8% Cu and 8.48g/t Au.
SRK noted areas to the east of New Standard that have similar alteration and mineralogy to that observed at the historical New Standard site. These areas were not sampled by SRK during this campaign. The dispersion of mineralisation suggests the presence of a larger
system either below or laterally from the exposed concentrations of copper and iron associated with historic mining.
SRK concluded that, based on geological observations, the New Standard Project appears to be part of an Iron Oxide Copper Gold ("IOCG") system associated with a copper porphyry. Other workers have suggested IOCG systems in this area of Arizona may be associated with detachment structures of a possible amagmatic origin. The area is complicated by significant structural disruption, which may have offset mineralisation from the metal's source. Further mapping and mineralisation studies are required to determine the exact nature of the mineralisation.
Figure 3. Sample NSM-21-032: 16.8% Cu and 8.48g/t Au (772413E, 3781087N)
Historical mine workings located at the Project include two inclined shafts that extend to depth of at least 40m, prospect pits, trenches, an 8m long adit and an 11m shaft above the area of principal workings.
The "West" New Standard Mine is a shaft of at least 10m in depth. Mines and prospects west of the New Standard claim area include the 27m long Little Golden Adit (on the north end of a line of shallow prospecting pits) and a 10m long unnamed adit located near the south end of the western line of mines.
Geology of the area is composed of faulted and variously altered and unaltered Miocene to Paleoproterozoic gneiss (with local areas of light brown marble). The metamorphic rocks in the Project area are generally covered by colluvium up to 3m thick. The area is generally hydrothermally altered, with oxidised quartz-sericite-pyrite alteration dominating the banded gneiss host rocks. Subsidiary argillic and propylitic alteration were noted, the former associated with structural zones, the latter distal to most mineralisation.
Figure 4. New Standard mine area adits and inset, sample from adit entrance returning 4.62% Cu (773170E, 3780669N).
Mineralisation, as described by SRK, is characteristic of Iron Oxide Copper Gold (IOCG) systems consisting of specularite with subsidiary copper oxides, commonly chrysocolla with minor malachite and tenorite, typically as veins and less commonly as stockwork veining found in both the footwall and hangingwall of the more prominent veins. Magnetite is only locally extant and usually absent from the iron oxide (± copper oxide) veins.
Iron and copper oxide mineralisation is generally hosted along fault planes, most commonly in the hangingwall, and frequently as matrix for brecciated host rock. Brecciation within the iron-copper oxide mineralisation is seldom encountered, an indication it formed along structural zones that acted as conduits for the hydrothermal fluids and there has been minimal structural movement post-emplacement of mineralisation.
At the time of SRK's site visit, permitting had not been obtained for underground access. Suitably qualified personnel have now been sourced and underground sampling is currently being conducted to provide examples of mineralisation historically mined at New Standard.
EVR will undertake further reconnaissance mapping, systematic sampling and geophysical surveys within the expanded tenement area to determine the extent of alteration and mineralisation and to aid in defining targets for drilling.
