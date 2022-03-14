EV Resources : Spectacular Copper and Gold Results from New Standard

system either below or laterally from the exposed concentrations of copper and iron associated with historic mining.

SRK concluded that, based on geological observations, the New Standard Project appears to be part of an Iron Oxide Copper Gold ("IOCG") system associated with a copper porphyry. Other workers have suggested IOCG systems in this area of Arizona may be associated with detachment structures of a possible amagmatic origin. The area is complicated by significant structural disruption, which may have offset mineralisation from the metal's source. Further mapping and mineralisation studies are required to determine the exact nature of the mineralisation.

Figure 3. Sample NSM-21-032: 16.8% Cu and 8.48g/t Au (772413E, 3781087N)

Historical mine workings located at the Project include two inclined shafts that extend to depth of at least 40m, prospect pits, trenches, an 8m long adit and an 11m shaft above the area of principal workings.

The "West" New Standard Mine is a shaft of at least 10m in depth. Mines and prospects west of the New Standard claim area include the 27m long Little Golden Adit (on the north end of a line of shallow prospecting pits) and a 10m long unnamed adit located near the south end of the western line of mines.

Geology of the area is composed of faulted and variously altered and unaltered Miocene to Paleoproterozoic gneiss (with local areas of light brown marble). The metamorphic rocks in the Project area are generally covered by colluvium up to 3m thick. The area is generally hydrothermally altered, with oxidised quartz-sericite-pyrite alteration dominating the banded gneiss host rocks. Subsidiary argillic and propylitic alteration were noted, the former associated with structural zones, the latter distal to most mineralisation.

