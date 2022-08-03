Log in
    2618   TW0002618006

EVA AIRWAYS CORP.

(2618)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-01
31.55 TWD   -4.25%
05:56aEVA AIRWAYS : To announce the capital increase record date of common stocks transferred from the 5th Domestic Unsecured Convertible Bond
PU
05:46aEVA AIRWAYS : To announce an acquisition of the right-of-use asset of real property.
PU
04:46aEVA AIRWAYS : The Company's 2022 Q2 consolidated financial report has been approved by the Board of Directors
PU
EVA Airways : To announce an acquisition of the right-of-use asset of real property.

08/03/2022 | 05:46am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: EVA AIRWAYS CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/08/03 Time of announcement 17:33:36
Subject 
 To announce an acquisition of the right-of-use
asset of real property.
Date of events 2022/08/03 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land located at Sublot XX,
Lot XX, North District, Taichung City):
Right-of-use asset of real property located at No.2, Lane 1XXX, Minsheng Road
Pudong New Area, Shanghai
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/03
3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent to XX ping),
unit price, and total transaction price:
(1) Transaction Volume: 1,170.82 square meters
(2) Monthly rental: About CNY$238,000
(3) Value of right-of-use asset: About CNY$8,128,000
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed):
(1) Counterparty to the trade: Ever Shine (Shanghai) Enterprise Management
Consulting Co., Ltd.
(2) Relationship with the Company: Related party
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer:
(1) Reason for choosing the related party as trading counterpart: Location
meets the operation needs of the Company.
(2) Previous Transaction: N/A
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:N/A
7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable for
acquisition of assets; those with deferral should provide a table
explaining recognition):N/A
8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and
monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract,
and other important terms and conditions:
(1) Terms of payment: Monthly rental about CNY$238,000.
(2) Payment period: 3 years.
(3) Restrictive covenants in contract and other important stipulations: None
9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
(1) The manner of deciding on this transaction: By price negotiation.
(2) The reference basis for the decision on price: Market price.
(3) The decision making department: The Board of Directors.
10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and
its appraisal price:N/A
11.Name of the professional appraiser:N/A
12.Practice certificate number of the professional appraiser:N/A
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price:N/A
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:N/A
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:N/A
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports
and opinion of the CPA:N/A
17.Name of the CPA firm:N/A
18.Name of the CPA:N/A
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:N/A
20.Broker and broker's fee:N/A
21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:
The operating needs of the Company.
22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:No
23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a
related party:Yes
24.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/08/03
25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:2022/08/03
26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or right-of-use
asset from a related party:Yes
27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article 16 of the
Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets
by Public Companies:N/A
28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the transaction price,
the price assessed in accordance with the Article 17 of the same
regulations:N/A
29.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Eva Airways Corporation published this content on 03 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2022 09:45:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
