    2618   TW0002618006

EVA AIRWAYS CORP.

(2618)
EVA Airways : To announce the cumulative transaction amount of disposal shares of EGAT is over NT$300 million within the preceding year of EVA Airways Corp.

01/12/2022 | 04:56am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: EVA AIRWAYS CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/01/12 Time of announcement 17:47:13
Subject 
 To announce the cumulative transaction amount of
disposal shares of EGAT is over NT$300 million within
the preceding year of EVA Airways Corp.
Date of events 2022/01/12 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying assets (if preferred shares, the terms
and conditions of issuance shall also be indicated, e.g., dividend yield,
etc.):Common shares of Evergreen Aviation Technologies Corp.
(hereinafter referred to as ��EGAT��)
2.Date of occurrence of the event: 2022/01/12~2022/01/12
3.Amount, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction:
(1)Trading volume�G10,580,000 shares
(2)Unit price�GNT$ 63/per share
(3)Total amount�GNT$ 666,540,000
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed):Specific investor.
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer:N/A
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:N/A
7.Matters related to the current disposal of creditors' rights (including
types of collaterals of the disposed creditor��s rights; if creditor's
rights over a related party, announcement shall be made of the name of the
related party and the book amount of the creditor's rights, currently being
disposed of, over such related party):N/A
8.Profit or loss from the disposal (not applicable in cases of acquisition
of securities) (those with deferral should provide a table explaining
recognition):N/A. EGAT is a subsidiary of EVA Airways Corp..
According to IFRS, the difference between disposal price and the Company's
carrying value will be booked as capital surplus.
9.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary
amount), restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important terms
and conditions:Per the terms agreed.
10.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
(1)The manner of deciding on this transaction and decision-making unit:
   The 2021 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting on 2021/07/16 had approved
   the share release of the Company's EGAT holdings. The number of shares of
   subscription not fully subscribed by shareholders of the Company shall be
   purchased by the specific persons designated by the Chairman.
(2)The reference basis for the decision on price: Per the opinions on
   reasonableness of price and there is no significant impact to the interest
   of the Company's shareholders from Trust and Assist CPAs Firm.
11.Net worth per share of the Company's underlying securities acquired or
disposed of:NT$27.01 per share on 2021/09/30
12.Cumulative no.of shares held (including the current transaction), their
monetary amount, shareholding percentage, and status of any restriction of
rights (e.g., pledges), as of the present moment:
(1)No. of shares held�G218,405 thousand shares
(2)Monetary amount�GNT$ 5,875,929 thousand
(3)Shareholding percentage of holdings of the security being traded�G61.91%
(4)Status of any restriction of rights�GNone.
13.Current ratio of securities investment (including the current trade, as
listed in article 3 of Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of
Assets by Public Companies) to the total assets and equity attributable to
owners of the parent as shown in the most recent financial statement and
working capital as shown in the most recent financial statement as of the
present:
(1)Ratio of investment to the total assets�G5.62%
(2)Ratio of investment to the shareholder��s equity�G22.55%
(3)Working capital�GNT$-48,168 thousand
14.Broker and broker's fee:N/A
15.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:
To cooperate with EGAT to apply for IPO.
16.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:None.
17.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is
a related party:No.
18.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA
19.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the Audit Committee:NA
20.Whether the CPA issued an unreasonable opinion regarding the current
transaction: None.
21.Name of the CPA firm:Trust and Assist CPAs
22.Name of the CPA: Jacki Lin
23.Practice certificate number of the CPA:No.2785 of Taipei CPA Association
24.Whether the transaction involved in change of business model:No.
25.Details on change of business model:N/A
26.Details on transactions with the counterparty for the past year and the
expected coming year:N/A
27.Source of funds:N/A
28.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Eva Airways Corporation published this content on 12 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2022 09:55:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
