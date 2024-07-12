EVA Air has won more accolades, this time from Travel + Leisure's readers as one of the World's Best International Airlines of 2024. Based on their experiences with cabin comfort, inflight service, customer service and value, readers responding to the publication's annual "World's Best Awards" survey ranked EVA 10th on the list. Survey results are available on the "Travel + Leisure" website . Travelers can book EVA flights in addition to learning more about routes and services, at www.evaair.com.

"Last year, EVA carried over 11.2 million passengers. We are very grateful for the recognition and trust from passengers worldwide. We are always committed to improving service quality in addition to cooperating with many well-known brands around the world to provide comfortable onboard services," said EVA President Clay Sun. "We will continue to introduce new aircraft and plan to equip the Boeing 787-9 with Premium Economy Class in the fourth quarter of 2024. We aim to make our flights as comfortable and enjoyable as possible for every passenger."

The "World's Best Awards" survey covers125 categories and approximately 186,000 "Travel + Leisure" readers completed the 2024 survey, casting more than 700,000 votes for more than 8,700 unique properties, airlines, airports, hotels and cities. EVA, along with Singapore Airlines, La Compagnie, Emirates, All Nippon Airways, Qatar Airways, Korean Air, Japan Airlines, Thai Airways International and Etihad Airways, has been selected as one of the Top 10 International Airlines this year. Therefore, EVA stands out from hundreds of airlines around the world, highlighting the comprehensive recognition of EVA's service quality by passengers.

EVA is one of only 10 SKYTRAX-rated 5-Star Airlines worldwide and has enjoyed this accolade for nine consecutive years. The airline has also recently won 16 separate awards, including eighth place among SKYTRAX's "World's Top 10 Airlines" and top spots for the "Best Premium Economy Class Airline Catering" and "Best Premium Economy Class Onboard Catering in Asia". It also earned AirlineRatings.com's "Top 25 Best Airlines in the World for 2024", and was selected as one of the top 20 safest airlines in the world.