  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. EVA Airways Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2618   TW0002618006

EVA AIRWAYS CORP.

(2618)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-08
35.85 TWD   -0.14%
12:37aNo injuries after planes collide on ground at Tokyo's Haneda airport - NHK
RE
12:35aRunway closed at Tokyo's Haneda airport after 2 jets accidentally contact each other
AQ
12:28aUpdate2 : Plane contact leads to runway closure at Tokyo's Haneda airport
AQ
Summary 
Summary

No injuries after planes collide on ground at Tokyo's Haneda airport - NHK

06/10/2023 | 12:37am EDT
TOKYO, June 10 (Reuters) - Some flights were delayed at Tokyo's Haneda airport on Saturday after two planes appeared to have collided on the ground near a taxiway, public broadcaster NHK reported, citing Japan's transport ministry.

No injuries occurred, NHK said, but the incident led to the closure of one of four runways at the airport at about 11 a.m. (0200 GMT).

The broadcaster showed footage of Eva Airways and Thai Airways jets on the ground.

Part of the wing of the Thai Airways plane looked to be broken, and what appeared to be fragments could be seen near the runway.

Japan's transport ministry did not respond immediately to a request for comment. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by William Mallard and Jamie Freed)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EVA AIRWAYS CORP. -0.14% 35.85 End-of-day quote.27.35%
THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL 29.69% 3.32 End-of-day quote.0.00%
TOPIX INDEX 1.50% 2224.32 Delayed Quote.15.85%
