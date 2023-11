November 07, 2023 at 06:33 am EST

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Eva Airways Corp on Tuesday said it has agreed to buy 33 aircraft from Airbus for a total of up to $10.1 billion.

The deal includes 18 A350-1000 and 15 A321neo aircraft, a Taiwan stock exchange filing said.

In a separate statement, Eva Airways said it renewed a leasing contract with BOC Aviation for 12 A321-200 aircraft for about T$5.3 billion ($164.50 million).

($1 = 32.2190 Taiwan dollars)

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Donny Kwok; Editing by Louise Heavens)